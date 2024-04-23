Coroner identifies SC man killed in early morning accident that blocked traffic for hours

One person died in an early morning accident Tuesday in Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Jamil Kelly, 24, of Conway, died from injuries sustained in the accident that happened in the area of south Highway 701 and Brickyard Place, according to a press release from the coroner.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the two-vehicle accident about 3:19 a.m. Tuesday that involved a tractor trailer, according to a Facebook post. Extrication operations were required, the post said.

The accident blocked traffic for nearly five hours.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.