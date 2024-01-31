Could Aldi be opening near Las Vegas? Proposal shows plans for Nevada's first location.

Facade of Aldi supermarket.

Nevada could see the state's first Aldi store if reported proposals sent to a Las Vegas suburb are approved.

The Henderson Planning Commission received a proposal in November to convert a portion of a former Bed Bath and Beyond in the Las Vegas suburb to the grocery store, KTNV-TV reported Tuesday.

Approximately 8,000 square feet of the 30,000 square feet of available space would be used for the store, according to the station.

A Planning Commission representative told KSNV-TV that the proposal is under review.

Aldi has not confirmed that it has plans to open in Henderson.

Where does Aldi have stores?

Aldi currently has 2,357 stores in the United States in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

New York and Texas lead the way with the most locations, with 128 and 127, respectively.

Last year, the company agreed to purchase 400 grocery stores from Winn-Dixie in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Some of those stores will convert to the Aldi brand while others will remain under the Winn-Dixie brand. The deal is expected to close this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aldi in Nevada? Proposal shows plans for first store in state