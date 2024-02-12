Who could have set multiple intentional fires at vacant restaurant? CFD investigates

Multiple fires were intentionally set at a vacant restaurant in northwest Charlotte, the city’s fire department said on social media Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene Sunday night and saw smoke rising from the structure.

The department said 30 firefighters took 23 minutes to control the incident at the 3500 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road just south of Highway 16. The site appears to be a former Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 3500 block Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Smoke showing on arrival. Battalion 6 has command. pic.twitter.com/nAyIOCfxQh — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 12, 2024

Investigators later determined that multiple fires were intentionally set and caused $2,000 worth of damage.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

