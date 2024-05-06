Council confirms closing date of Rutland leisure centre

Catmose Leisure Centre will soon shut for the last time [BBC]

A council has confirmed a leisure centre in Rutland will close for good at the end of May.

Rutland County Council voted to shut Catmose Leisure Centre in Oakham instead of using money allocated for flood defences to keep it open at a meeting in April.

The authority has now confirmed that the last day of public access to the facility will be 31 May.

The leisure centre had nearly 800 members.

Catmose College, which owns the building, said it had been been approached by community groups asking if it could take over the running of the centre.

In a statement, the college said it was "sympathetic" to the requests but had not had time to consider whether it would be "possible or practical".

It said it would carry out its own "due-diligence analysis of what is feasible going forward".

The college advised members to make alternative arrangements for when the centre closes.

