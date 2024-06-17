Councillor berates 'coffin politics' over junction

A parish council chairman has said calls to improve an unsafe road junction have been dismissed for at least six years.

Tim Read said there had been numerous near misses on the B3078 in Dorset, where the junction with Witchampton Lane is close to a bend.

The Vale of Allen councillor said Dorset Council should not play "coffin politics" by refusing to reduce the 60mph (97km/h) speed limit until there had been a serious accident.

The highways authority denied that it had ever been asked to review the issue.

Mr Read said the speed limit had been raised in "pretty well every meeting" of the parish council since he joined in 2018.

He said: "The consistent response of Dorset Council is that it is very expensive to apply to the Department for Transport and they don't have the resources."

The council had also said the issue was "data-driven" and would depend on the history of accidents, he added.

Witchampton villagers told the BBC that pulling out on to the main road was "terrifying" and "a dice with death".

One, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I've had several cars come close to smashing into me.

"They've tried to overtake me and... nearly driven into oncoming traffic. One car even drove into the verge to avoid a collision with me."

Villager Sarah Hardy said a highways officer inspected the junction last year.

"What they actually said was there needs to be a fatality before they will make a reduction in the speed limit," she added.

A Dorset Council spokesperson said: “Residents seeking a speed limit reduction should make a request to their local town or parish council or ward councillor.

"Then, with Dorset Police, we will be able to consider the request against a range of factors.

“To date, the parish council and local ward councillors have not asked us to review the speed limit at this location.”

