County to hold events for world nature project

The images taken by people would go into a large collection of wildlife observations, the county council said [Warwickshire County Council]

People are being invited to events in Warwickshire to record wildlife as part of a worldwide project.

Foundry Wood in Leamington Spa and the University of Warwick's Innovation Campus in Wellesbourne are among the places taking part in the City Nature Challenge over the weekend.

The initiative, from 26 to 29 April, sees people across the world find and share nature images using a free smartphone app, iNaturalist.

The records will go into a large collection of wildlife observations and will help conservation, Warwickshire County Council says.

Its country parks service and Warwickshire Biological Record Centre also appealed for people to "get involved in their neighbourhoods".

Ryton Pools Country Park in Ryton-on-Dunsmore and the University of Warwick's Innovation Campus will hold events on Saturday.

While events at Kingsbury Water Park in Sutton Coldfield and Foundry Wood take place on Sunday.

Experts with specialist knowledge on different species will be at each gathering and can give visitors advice on using the app and also on what wildlife people spot, the authority said.

The council took part in the annual challenge for the first time in 2023 and a spokesperson said last year more than 4,000 observations were made by 165 people.

Related stories

Related internet links