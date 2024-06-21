Courtney Stodden Celebrates Engagement to Jared Safier: 'I Am Very Hopeful for My Happy Ending' (Exclusive)

Stodden tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair's wedding is "being planned soon" after getting engaged on the one-year anniversary of their first kiss

Courtney Stodden Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier

Courtney Stodden is engaged and excited about her next chapter!

The former Celebrity Big Brother star said yes after TV producer Jared Safier popped the question at Beverly Hills' five-star Beverly Wilshire Hotel on June 11 — the same day of their first kiss one year ago.

Safier proposed with a ring featuring a 5-carat, radiant-cut VVS diamond and presented it to Stodden — who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — while they were at THE Blvd Restaurant and Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire, and then officially got down on one knee when the pair arrived back at their Los Angeles home. Per TMZ, who first reported the news, Stodden first saw the ring they wanted back in February during an Academy Awards party, where it was on display in the lobby of the very same hotel.

Now, Stodden, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively about their engagement bliss.

"I’ve been engaged for just a few days and I’m still taking it all in," the star says. "My friend asked me 'Is there anything in particular that attracted you him?' I said 'Have you seen him?'"



Courtney Stodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden

Stodden continues, "I am about to begin a movie that he is directing me in and I can tell he wants to bring out the best in me. That's what I love. He believes in me. He is a four-time Emmy-winning producer and director. I adore his creative mind."

As for what's next for the couple, Stodden shares that "wedding is being planned soon."

"I want to be a good wife," she adds. "We plan on honeymooning in Italy where he will be directing the movie, and I am very hopeful for my happy ending."

Courtney Stodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier.

The reality TV alum and Safier, an Emmy-winning producer, have been romantically linked since last summer, and their romance is "moving very fast and is very serious," an insider previously told TMZ.

Additionally, the news of Stodden's engagement comes just days after they made headlines for filming themselves flushing their last engagement ring — from their previous relationship with ex-fiancé Chris Sheng — down the toilet.

In a video exclusively shared by TMZ on June 11 — the same day Safier popped the question —Stodden filmed a video of themselves flushing the ring. “Just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer,” they said, taking their diamond ring out of a jewelry box.

“I guess diamonds aren't always a girl's best friend after all,” Stodden continued in the video, walking towards the toilet. After dropping it in and waving at the ring as it went down the drain, they chuckled and announced, "Onto the next chapter."

Stodden told TMZ at the time that their decision to discard the ring in the bathroom was inspired by 1997'sTitanic. "Like the little old lady who dropped it into the ocean in the end, I needed to rid myself of any remnants from the past that no longer had any hold on me. Rose’s character taught me something special — what a woman does with her diamonds is her prerogative," they explained.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Stodden and Sheng had split after a two-year engagement back in July 2023. "Courtney is now a single woman," the former model's rep said in a statement to Page Six at the time, adding they are "looking forward to telling [their] story."



Sheng, 44, proposed in 2021 and Stodden announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the now-flushed diamond ring. "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they captioned the post that has since been deleted.



Prior to Stodden's engagement to Sheng, the model was married to actor Doug Hutchison. Stodden married the actor in 2011 at 16 years old. The former couple divorced in 2020.



