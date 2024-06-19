Crews Continue to Battle Wildfire in Northern California

Efforts to contain the Sites Fire in northern California continued on Wednesday, June 19, as the wildfire burned more than 15,500 acres in Colusa County, local fire officials said.

Footage posted to X by CAL Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit (LNU) late Tuesday shows crews tackling the Sites fire burning southeast of Stonyford.

By Wednesday morning the fire was 5 percent contained, officials said. Credit: CAL FIRE LNU via Storyful

