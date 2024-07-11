Crews increase containment of French Fire in Mariposa County, fire officials say

Suppression efforts continue as fire crews increase containment of the French Fire burning in Mariposa County.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned a total of about 908 acres of grass, oak woodland and brush. It is is currently 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire started at about 6:33 p.m. on July 4, in the area of French Camp Road and Highway 49 in Mariposa.

A section of hillside burned by the French Fire is seen above the town of Mariposa in Mariposa County, Calif., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Fire crews work to install fencing along Old Highway North in Mariposa County, Calif., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

According to Cal Fire, 11 structures have been destroyed buy the French Fire and seven structures have been damaged. There have been four firefighter injuries. The areas of Stockton Creek Reservoir trail and the road to the Mariposa High School baseball and track remain closed.

All evacuation warnings have been canceled.

A total of about 500 personnel remain assigned to the French Fire. According to Cal Fire, five engines, three water tenders, three bulldozers and four hand crews are among the resources assigned to the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

A section of land burned by the French Fire along Highway 140 in Mariposa County, Calif., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

A section of charred hillside in Mariposa County, Calif., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.