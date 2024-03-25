Cruise Passenger, 23, Reportedly Falls Overboard After Texting Wife He Felt Seasick

A 23-year-old passenger is presumed dead after falling from the MSC Euribia cruise ship, according to multiplereports.

Liam Jones, a social work student from Scotland, was last seen on March 16 while on a seven-day tour cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam with his family, the Daily Record reports.

Jones’ wife, Sophia Mcphee, 20, told the outlet that Jones texted her right before his disappearance to tell her he was feeling seasick.

“He’s just gone. I’m never going to see him again,” Mcphee told the Daily Record. “I’m devastated. I have so many questions, and I’m not getting any answers to what’s happened.”

Mcphee told U.K.’s Metro that Jones’ sister broke the news to her on the phone and explained that security camera footage showed Jones falling overboard.

“She said there had been an accident and Liam ‘wasn’t coming back.’ She then said she had seen CCTV and he’d gone overboard,” Mcphee recalled.

But Mcphee said she hasn’t been updated on the investigation since hearing about his disappearance. She told the Daily Record that the last time she had seen Jones was on March 14 when he traveled to visit family in Glasgow before they boarded the cruise the following day.

“I’ve been trying to get in contact with the MSC since Monday, but it’s been a headache,” Mcphee told the Daily Record. “They’re not getting back to me.”

MSC Cruises didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Police reportedly boarded the cruise ship on March 22 to investigate the incident upon its return to Southampton, Metro reports.

The cruise line suspects the man intentionally went overboard, Fox10 News reports.

In a statement to the Daily Record, MSC Cruises said it is “deeply saddened” by the news of Jones’ disappearance.



“A passenger on board MSC Euribia was reported missing, who we believe intentionally went overboard, on 17 March as the ship sailed from Hamburg to Rotterdam,” the cruise line said.

“The authorities have been informed and have been on board the vessel. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”

