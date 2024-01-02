What if Cuba buys the Daily Mail?

Daily Mail

At some point in the coming weeks, the Government will finally decide whether or not it is willing to permit the Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of the Telegraph. Ministers will consider numerous important issues, from editorial independence to national security. To my knowledge, however, one crucial point has yet to be raised.

If, in effect, the United Arab Emirates can buy the Telegraph, other countries might decide to buy British newspapers, too.

The deal could open the floodgates. Just imagine what might happen.

February. The Daily Mail is bought by Cuba. Immediately its pages are filled with articles explaining how the USA could give you cancer, and why Marxist-Leninist one-party states are great for house prices. Meanwhile, Richard Littlejohn fires off an excoriating opinion piece, headlined: “Sir Keir Starmer Would Be a Disaster for Britain… Because He’s Nowhere Near Left-Wing Enough.”

March. The Guardian is bought by Viktor Orbán, the Right-wing populist leader of Hungary. The following day, Polly Toynbee argues that it’s time to jail all single mothers, George Monbiot reveals why he’s always thought climate change is a pinko hoax, and G2 warns readers that wild swimming could turn their kimchi gay.

April. The National, the newspaper for supporters of Scottish independence, is bought by a consortium of English businessmen. The next day’s edition comes with free Union flag bunting, and an exciting first dispatch from new columnist Nigel Farage.

May. Pink News is bought by Iran. “We are passionate in our support of the LGBT,” promise its new owners. “Lashings, the Gallows, Burkas and Terrorism.”

The day John Pilger almost killed Auberon Waugh

As our obituary of the Left-wing journalist John Pilger noted, Auberon Waugh – overlord of Way of the World from 1990 to 2001 – constantly mocked him for his self-righteous pomposity. Indeed, Waugh even coined the verb “to pilger”, meaning to rant in a sanctimonious manner. Many readers will have been familiar with this useful term. But rather fewer, I suspect, will have known the real reason why Waugh’s commitment to tormenting Pilger was so tireless.

It was because Pilger nearly killed him.

In October 1976, Waugh wrote in his satirical diary column for Private Eye that he’d recently watched one of Pilger’s TV documentaries about the innumerable evils of the West. And, he went on, the programme had caused him to laugh so hard that he’d had to be rushed to hospital.

“Something about the bottomless stupidity and deviousness of Pilger’s face had me in stitches even before [the] extraordinary announcement at the end, that the views expressed had been Mr Pilger’s own,” he wrote. “This idea, that Pilger himself thought up all those kindergarten Left-wing opinions and attitudes, had me in such paroxysms as might easily have been mistaken for the last stages of rabies. It was at that point that someone wisely telephoned for an ambulance.”

It sounds like a joke, an example of the fantastical comic hyperbole for which Waugh’s Private Eye diary was celebrated. Remarkably, however, it was actually true. Laughing at Pilger genuinely had left him at death’s door.

In 2004, three years after Waugh’s death, his son Alexander recalled the incident in his book Fathers and Sons: The Autobiography of a Family. Waugh’s health had been fragile ever since his National Service in Cyprus, when he contrived to shoot himself in the chest while trying to fix a faulty machine gun. The accident cost him a lung, his spleen and two ribs, and left him with an abscess that developed into a chronic chest infection.

After nine months of agony and 12 operations, he was finally deemed well enough to be discharged from hospital. Two decades later, however, the sheer explosive force of his laughter at Pilger’s documentary “somehow disturbed the delicate equipoise of the old Cyprus wounds in Papa’s back and chest,” wrote Alexander. “For six weeks he hovered between life and death at the Westminster Hospital.” Waugh’s wife spent the entire period at his bedside, while Alexander, then aged 13, attempted to lift his father’s spirits by writing to him from their family home in Somerset “with the news of 10 separate village sex scandals”.

Happily, Waugh pulled through. But, according to his son, he never forgave Pilger for making him laugh quite so heartily.

It just goes to show. Left-wing sanctimony isn’t just boring and pretentious. Excessive exposure to it can potentially be fatal.

