Cygnet killed by dog off lead in city gardens

Police said a cygnet was killed by a "spaniel-type dog" [BBC]

A cygnet has been killed by a dog which was off its lead in a city's historic gardens.

Bishop's Palace and Gardens in Wells, Somerset, confirmed Grace the cygnet had died after a "spaniel-type dog" entered the moat on Friday.

It said Grace "put up an amazing effort to fight off the dog and save the other cygnets".

Avon and Somerset Police said the owner has been identified and enquiries were ongoing.

Writing on Facebook, Bishop's Palace said: "We are extremely sad to report that this morning (Friday), one of our cygnets was killed by a dog entering the moat.

"Grace put up an amazing effort to fight off the dog and save the other cygnets.

"The matter is now with the police and we will be unable to comment further.

"Please keep dogs on a lead around the moat at all times."

Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 BST at the Grade I site, which is next door to Wells Cathedral.

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.