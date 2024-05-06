Cynthia Erivo and More to Honor America's Military for PBS's National Memorial Day Concert (Exclusive)

Bryan Cranston, Rascal Flatt's Gary Levoux, BD Wong, Jena Malone and Jamey Johnson are among the performers set for the May 26 broadcast, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Cynthia Erivo

The National Memorial Day Concert — America’s official remembrance of military men and woman who gave their lives in service of their country, as well as their families — is returning to PBS for the ceremony’s 35th annual broadcast on May 26 with an all-star lineup to commemorate their sacrifices.

The program, airing live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, will feature moving dramatic tellings of veterans’ real-life stories alongside inspiring, uplifting musical performances.

PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of the concert, during which several celebrities share messages of support and salute America's heroes.

A dynamic roster of performers will be featured, including celebrated actress/vocalist Cynthia Erivo, Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox, country singer-songwriter and Marine Corps Reserve veteran Jamey Johnson, plus film and television stars Bryan Cranston, Jena Malone, BD Wong and Mary McCormack.

Broadway performers Ruthie Ann Miles and Patina Miller will be featured too, alongside the National Symphony Orchestra.

Shutterstock Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert

The broadcast is hosted once again by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, both longtime champions of veteran causes and advocates for active service members.

Cranston will lead a tribute to the millions of Americans who served during World War II both on the front lines and on the home front, highlighting the 80th anniversary of 1944, a pivotal wartime year marked by hard-fought battles in the Pacific and European theaters that paved the path for the Allies’ ultimate victory. The segment will spotlight the story of U.S. Army Veteran John T. “Jack” Moran, a soldier in the Battle of the Bulge, and his remembrance of friends who fought alongside him.

Wong will pay tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes and Gold Star families telling the story of Vietnam Veteran and Gold Star Father Allen Hoe, who followed generations of his proud warrior family into military service — Hoe’s two sons continued the family legacy serving honorably in the U.S. Army, with one son tragically killed in combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom — and Hoe’s search for peace in the aftermath.

Malone will lead a remembrance of the generation of servicemen and women who served during 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, exploring the challenges faced by a generation of wounded, ill and injured veterans through the story of U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and amputee Kirstie Ennis, an adaptive athlete on a mission to promote awareness of and outreach for veterans carrying wounds both visible and invisible.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Bryan Cranston

The broadcast will also include its enduringly popular Salute to Services features the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams. Also participating are members from the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The National Memorial Day Concert airs on PBS Sunday, May 26 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on PBS' website and YouTube. It will be available as video on demand from May 26 to June 9.

