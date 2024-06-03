Cypress Creek Wildfire at 25 Hectares, BCWS Reports

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) announced a new wildfire in the Cypress Creek area on May 30th.

The fire is currently 25 hectares and is listed by the BCWS as ‘out of control.’

There are no evacuation orders or restrictions in place for this fire.

BCWS says the suspected cause of the fire is a lightning strike.

The blaze is located east of Graham Laurier Provincial Park, approximately 145 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

Energeticcity.ca will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca