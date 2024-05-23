Czech President Petr Pavel injured lightly while driving his motorcycle, his office says

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Petr Pavel was injured on Thursday while driving his motorcycle and is at a military hospital for observation, the presidential office said.

It stressed that his injuries are light and that he is not undergoing any treatment at the military hospital in Prague.

The office did not immediately provide more details but said they would be released later.

Pavel, a retired army general, has been known for using a motorcycle, a favorite pastime he did not give up after he was elected president last year. The Czech presidency is a largely ceremonial post.

