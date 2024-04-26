'Daily Show' Bit Lays Bare A Damning Contradiction Of Donald Trump

“The Daily Show” on Thursday mocked Donald Trump’s attempts to paint himself as an “everyman” while simultaneously seeking total immunity for potentially illegal acts he committed when he was president.

Trump, on his way to his hush money trial, visited a construction site and Fox News waxed lyrical about him being just like “one of” the construction workers he posed for pictures with.

It was at stark odds with a Trump lawyer’s “absolute immunity” argument for the presumptive GOP nominee in a Supreme Court hearing that took place the same day, noted “Daily Show” guest hosts Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper.

Chieng and Klepper conducted a spoof interview with correspondent Michael Kosta in which Kosta amusingly tied himself in knots explaining why Trump can be both things he claims.

With Trump’s construction site visit, Kosta said he’d again “proved that he is a man of the people; blue-collar workers, union guys, Donald J. Trump is one of them. Clearly the ‘J’ stands for Joe as in ‘Joe Sixpack,’ ‘Average Joe’ or ‘Jolene’ because of the adultery.”

But Kosta then summed up the “quite simple” argument of Trump’s lawyers in the Supreme Court that: “Donald Trump is not a regular person, he’s not some blue-collar worker or a union guy, Donald J. Trump is an untouchable, God-like entity who lives above the law, right? Clearly, the ‘J’ stands for ‘Judicially immune from all prosecution forever and all time, amen.’”

Watch the full video here:

Related...