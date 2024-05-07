Dallas company plans $1.6 billion data center complex near Benbrook

A Dallas-based company this month submitted plans to the state to construct three data centers near Benbrook valued just under $1.6 billion.

Prime Data Centers expects to begin construction on three, two-story structures near Aledo and Chapin School roads by early September, according to public filings. Slated for completion by January 2026, the complex would sprawl across hundreds of thousands of square feet of empty field.

Prime manages data centers across the country (and Denmark). Digital information has become one of the world’s most valuable commodities, powering almost every aspect of public and private life. Demand for data has generated demand for facilities to store it.

Fort Worth, not lacking the vast expanses of land needed to house the massive depots, has attempted to position itself as a hub for data storage in recent years. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, runs a $1 billion data center in the Alliance Corridor. Another proposal, coming before the city zoning commission Wednesday, includes a three-story data center on 121 acres of land a 20-minute drive southeast of the prospective Prime site.