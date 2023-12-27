Dallas Cowboys LB Rashaan Evans arrested for possession of marijuana, released Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Rashaan Evans Wednesday, one day after he arrested by Frisco police for possession of marijuana.

A Frisco police spokesman confirmed that Evans was arrested the day after Christmas for “Possession of Marijuana 2-4 oz.”.

The Cowboys announced Evans release on Wednesday morning. They moved offensive tackle Matt Waletzko from the injured reserve to take his place on the active roster.

Coach Mike McCarthy gave no details regarding Evans arrest and credited the move on the need for more depth at offensive tackle.

That Cowboys valued a backup tackle over Evans is due also due in part to Chuma Edoga’s disappointing performance in place of an injured Tyron Smith in last Sunday’s 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Evans has also played a minimal role on defense after being signed to give the Cowboys added size and experienced at their weakest position following the season-ending injury Leighton Vander Esch

The Cowboys also use the nickel as their base defense with just two linebackers in Damone Clark and Markquese Bell getting the majority of the snaps.

Over the last three games, Evans got no snaps on defense against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dolphins and just 11 against the Buffalo Bills.