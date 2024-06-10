Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband, goes Instagram official with Maika Monroe

The boy is hers.

"It Follows" star Maika Monroe and Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband, have made their relationship Instagram official. On Sunday, the actress shared a gallery that began with a snap of the two kissing and ended with a photo of them curled up together on a boat.

The relationship confirmation comes after Grande filed for divorce from Gomez, a real estate agent, in September after just over two years of marriage. Earlier that year, the "Thank U, Next" singer was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon. The divorce was finalized in March.

In a December Instagram story, Grande reflected that 2023 was "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life." She is currently in a relationship with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, who split from his wife Lilly Jay last year, according to People and Us Weekly.

Monroe was previously in a relationship with "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery since 2017.

Ariana Grande files for divorce from Dalton Gomez after 2 years of marriage

"Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare," Keery said of Monroe in a 2021 interview with GQ. "I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously."

Monroe is best known for her roles in horror-thrillers like "It Follows," "Watcher," "The Guest" and the upcoming "Longlegs." She also starred in "Independence Day: Resurgence" and will return in an "It Follows" sequel titled "They Follow."

Ariana Grande drops star-studded 'The Boy is Mine' video with Penn Badgley, Brandy and Monica

Joe Keery opens up about his and Maika Monroe's 'big breakup'

Without mentioning her name, Keery referenced his split from Monroe in an interview with Variety published last week and noted it occurred just before he began work on "Fargo" Season 5.

"I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work," the Steve Harrington actor told the outlet. "My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren't really leaving due to COVID-19."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalize divorce: Singer ordered to pay her ex $1.25 million

In October, Keery was spotted on a stroll with "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star Chase Sui Wonders in photos obtained by Page Six. Wonders previously dated Grande's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Contributing: Morgan Hines, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex, Instagram official with Maika Monroe