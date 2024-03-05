Dan Wootton leaving GB News as host lashes out at 'chilling Ofcom censorship'

Dan Wootton is leaving GB News (PA Media)

TV presenter Dan Wootton has left GB News to launch his own independent platform, he said in a statement.

Wootton had been hit by controversy after an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News broke broadcasting rules, media regulator Ofcom found.

Laurence Fox made comments about a female political journalist, Ava Evans, sparking 8,867 complaints to Ofcom.

Viewers alleged his remarks were sexist, misogynistic and offensive.

Ofcom said his remarks "constituted a highly personal attack on Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers".

The broadcasting regulator also said it has "significant concerns about GB News' editorial control of its live output" and is requiring the channel to "provide further detailed information about its compliance practices in this area".

Wootton said on his departure from GB News: “I confirm today that I have left GB News to launch my own independent platform www.danwoottonoutspoken.com which will feature a brand new daily news and opinion show from later this year that will not be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors.

“However, yesterday’s chilling Ofcom report clearly raises far bigger issues. How can any British broadcaster truly stand for freedom of expression when state goons have the power to decide what you are and are not allowed to say on air? Unlike the freedoms enjoyed in the US thanks to the First Amendment, how can these media outlets ever be anything other than controlled opposition?

“As the epitome of the deep state Liz Truss spoke about last week, the Ofcommunists have once again shown themselves to be a muzzle that bows to the woke mob and only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees. Post Office investigators, HMRC, the Police: the country is full of organisations that have gone rogue and disobey the directives of ministers and the will of Parliament.

“It’s not broadcasters who should be fearful of a carpeting from Ofcom: it’s Ofcom that should be summoned in by this supposedly Conservative government to be reined in.”

In a note sent to staff by GB News on Tuesday, the broadcaster said: “Dan Wootton joined GB News before its launch and was a part of the first on-air line up.

“Dan is no longer employed by GB News, and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

GB News reported losses which ballooned by nearly 40% last year as its owners continued to pour millions of pounds into the broadcaster.

It said on Tuesday that its pre-tax loss had gone from £30.7 million in the year to the end of May 2022, to £42.4 million a year later.

Despite almost doubling, the company’s revenue was still considerably lower than its losses, reaching £6.7 million.

Last year GB News got £41.0 million from the parent company, taking the total it now owes it to £83.8 million.

Last month Wootton said two police forces will take no further action after investigations into criminal allegations against him.

He said in a statement that he had been “completely cleared” after the investigations by the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, he said: “I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action.”

