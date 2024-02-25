Dancing on Ice eliminates seventh celebrity

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Dancing on Ice spoilers follow.

Dancing on Ice has eliminated its seventh celebrity contestant.

Guilty Pleasures Week saw Eddie the Eagle leave the competition with professional partner Vicky Ogden after performing to 'You Don't Know You're Beautiful' by One Direction.



After the duo landed in the skate off against former Love Island star Amber Davies and Simon Proulx-Sénécal (who had scored the series's first 38.0), they were eliminated.

The episode also saw the return of the Team Challenge; the celebs would perform in pairs, with the winning team's pairs both getting an extra point added to their scores given by judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and guest judge Johnny Weir.

The two teams were comprised of Miles, Amber and Eddie's pairs, and Adele, Ryan and Greg's – with team Adele winning their group skate, meaning all three pairs gained the extra point.

Following their skate off, Johnny chose to save Amber, while Oti chose to save Eddie. Jayne then saved Amber, meaning it then fell to head judge Chris to decide who was staying.

He picked Amber to proceed to next week's semi-final, meaning Eddie and Vicky were knocked out of the competition.

After his elimination, Eddie's partner Vicky reflected on their time in the rink, telling the judges: "Eddie's been amazing to skate with, he's just legendary."

Throughout the show, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire performed a routine to Christina Aguilera's 'Genie in the Bottle' with Vanessa Bauer, with Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy's guilty pleasure routine seeing the pair skate to 'Club Tropicana' by Wham!.

This was followed by Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford and Vanessa James skating to N*SYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' – scoring the first 10s of the series from Oti and Johnny.

The final skate of the night (pre-skate off) saw Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty perform a routine to 'You're My World' by Jane McDonald, improving on Amber's score with 39.0.



Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday nights on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.



