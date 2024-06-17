Daniel Radcliffe Wins His First Tony Award, Shares Father’s Day Plans

Daniel Radcliffe is looking forward to his first Father’s Day weekend, after becoming a proud dad earlier this year.

The former “Harry Potter” star, who won his first Tony award on Sunday for his role in the Broadway musical “Merrily We Roll Along,” hadn’t had much time to see his son on Father’s Day proper, he told People at Sunday’s awards show.

“I had a matinee today, so I haven’t done a ton of hanging out with my son on Father’s Day, but I will be doing that tomorrow, and I’m very excited about it,” he said.

The actor, 34, who attended the ceremony alongside his girlfriend Erin Darke, then gave an update to the outlet about his baby boy.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe met on the set of the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings." Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

“He’s great,” Radcliff said. “He’s talking and saying, you know, nonsense, but very, very charming nonsense.”

The star and Darke welcomed their son back in April.

In October, Radcliffe gushed to Today about becoming a father.

“It’s awesome,” the “Jungle” actor said. “I think a lot of people said, like, ‘Just get through the first six months, then after that it gets better.’ But I’ve kind of really enjoyed the first six months.”

