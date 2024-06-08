Danielle Bradbery Announces First Album in 6 Years and Talks Healing After Heartbreak: 'Night and Day' (Exclusive)

Bradbery's self-titled album is set for release on Sept. 6

Acacia Evans Danielle Bradbery

After winning The Voice in 2013 at age 16, Danielle Bradbery, now about to be 27, is ready to reintroduce herself to the world.

On Friday, June 7, the country singer announced the release of her first album in six years during her set at Spotify House at Ole Red during CMA Fest.

"It doesn't feel real," Bradbery, 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "There's a lot of emotions coming with it, with just how long it's been and who I am now as a person and as a woman, and everything that has happened in the past few years since my last album."

Bradbery released her last studio album, I Don't Believe We've Met, in 2017. With Danielle, which is set for release on Sept. 6, Bradbery is pulling the curtain back and opening up about finding healing after heartbreak.

Related: Danielle Bradbery Conquers Her Fears with New Album: 'I Just Didn't Know How to Speak Up'

"These past few years, they're very fragile 20s. I went through a really heavy relationship. I went through a lot personally and figuring out myself, my mind, and honestly my body," she adds. "There's times where my health wasn't great, and there was a lot of times where I was like, I need to figure myself out. I need to make changes because whatever is happening right now is hurting me mentally and physically."

She adds, "I love being honest with everybody."

Over the past few years, Bradbery has been open about her mental health — and she wants to show people that "it's not always sunshine and rainbows over here and I'm human."

Acacia Evans Danielle cover art

"I had moments where I was guilty of canceling things because mentally there were days where I couldn't get out of bed; I just was not there," she says. "I think now, getting out of it and being able to talk about it has definitely helped me jump into it and make music and make authentic music."

In this new era, Bradbery is "more confident" and "on her healing journey" — which is "huge" for the program.

In addition to the album announcement, Bradbery released a brand-new single called "Broken Boy." The song was presented to her at a time when she needed it most.

"I got that song in a deep part of a toxic relationship and it puts things into perspective for me," she says. "It's just one of those songs that really does gut punch you and it did for me. And to be able to tell the story and go record it is just so special to me."

Related: Danielle Bradbery Debuts 'Greatest Showman' and 'The Voice' -Inspired Music Video for 'Worth It'

Bradberry has since found herself in a healthy relationship and she says there's "a lot of good things happening right now."

"It is night and day difference, to be honest with you. It's crazy to go from a toxic relationship to a healthy one because honestly, the mirrors kind of turned on you," she explains.

"This is the first time that I had to look myself in the mirror, and I'm like, 'OK, do not take anything from that and bring it into this, because that's not what we're doing here.' But he's teaching me a lot. I'm learning a lot about myself, and it's crazy," she concludes.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.