Dartmouth student found dead in river leads police to open hazing investigation

Police are investigating whether hazing may have played a role in the death of a Dartmouth student who was found dead in the Connecticut River Sunday night, according to local reports.

The body of Won Jang, a 20-year-old at the Ivy League university, was recovered 65 feet offshore Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. local time, the Hanover Police Department said in a news release. He was reported missing after last being seen alive around the docks Saturday night.

The search for Jang included a several divers and a sonar team using an underwater camera that eventually located the body, according the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Items found near the dock indicated Jang did not leave the river area.

The cause of death is undetermined and police said foul play is not suspected, Hanover Police said.

"The investigation into this untimely death is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hanover Police Department," the police news release stated.

Police received anonymous report of hazing

Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis said there was evidence that some alcohol and possible college hazing was involved in the incident, stations WMUR-TV and WPTZ reported.

"We did receive an anonymous email this morning through the college that there may be some hazing involved, so certainly, we will look into that aspect, too," Dennis told WMUR-TV.

Jang attended a social gathering at the river area and was reported Sunday after failing to appear at an appointment, WMUR-TV and WPTZ reported

USA TODAY has reached out to Dennis for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Dartmouth dean offers condolences to community

In a statement to students, Dartmouth College dean Scott Brown offered condolences for those who knew Jang.

"We understand that this is very difficult news for our community and encourage you to seek support, whether you need a listening ear or guidance in navigating this challenging time," Brown said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Won's fraternity brothers and other friends."

The school said Jang "enthusiastically took part in the Dartmouth community" as a fraternity member, snowboarder on the school's official team and someone who started his own band. Jang majored in biomedical engineering and was part of the class of 2026, the student newspaper The Dartmouth reported.

"Won wholeheartedly embraced opportunities at Dartmouth to pursue his academic and personal passions," Brown said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dartmouth College student Won Jang's death prompts hazing probe