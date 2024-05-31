Dave Bautista Posts Throwback Pic to When He Was a Teen with No Tattoos

Bautista shared the picture on his social media on Thursday, May 30

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Dave Bautista/Instagram Dave Bautista at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 alongside a throwback picture of himself as a teenager

Dave Bautista is taking fans on a trip down memory lane!

On Thursday, May 30, the actor, 55, shared a throwback snap on Instagram showing himself during his teenage years.

Displaying a baby face and no tattoos, the then 16-year-old Bautista sported a pair of red trunks and a stylish 80’s hairdo as he stood on a balcony in front of an ocean view.

“Throwing it back to 16-year-old me, beach bod and all. Nice view! #ThrowbackThursday,” his caption read.

Despite appearing to be a little shorter than the actor's current 6'6" frame, Bautista’s teen self was rocking an incredibly toned physique, which his followers were quick to note.

“that’s bananas,” actor Frank Grillo wrote in the comment section, while another user added, “This is SIXTEEN!?!??!?!”

Bautista also shared the snap on his Instagram Stories and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Knock at the Cabin star’s throwback photo comes after he celebrated Memorial Day in a post honoring "the brave souls who have fought for our freedom" on Monday, May 27.

Last week, the actor also announced the wrap of his upcoming movie, Trap House.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Dave Bautista at the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 202

“That’s a wrap on Trap House! 🎬 This film has been a hell of a journey,” Bautista wrote under a carousel post that featured snaps of his costars. “Love and respect to the cast, crew and my fellow producers. Congrats team! We did it! 🙌🏽#TrapHouseMovie.”

In the black and white photos, Bautista was pictured smiling, laughing and collaborating with the movie cast and crew.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming thriller will feature the star alongside Sophia Lillis, Jack Champion, Kate del Castillo, Whitney Peak, Bobby Cannavale and Tony Dalton.

Directed by Michael Dowse, the movie follows an undercover DEA agent and his partner as they try to chase thieves in El Paso, Texas. However, things take a turn when the thieves happen to be the agent's teenagers using their parents’ methods to steal from a cartel.

Bautista’s new film comes after he reprised his role as Beast Rabban in Dune: Part Two earlier this year.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the movie's New York City premiere in February, the actor spoke about working alongside the star-studded cast.

“It's intimidating,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “It's really intimidating, looking over and seeing Stellan Skarsgård and looking down and seeing Christopher Walken, and seeing Timmy [Timothée Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler] and Florence [Pugh] and Josh Brolin.”

“God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin,” he added. “I love him as a performer, as a human being.”

