Dave Myers death: TV chef who was one half of Hairy Bikers dies age 66

TV chef Dave Myers, best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66.

A statement from his co-star Si King on social media said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news.

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

"My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

The statement continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

“It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

“I am sure I will see you all soon.”

Myers did not specify what type of cancer he had after announcing he was undergoing chemotherapy in May 2022.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, the TV chef' wide variety of skills helped him enjoy many different experiences during his life.

As a student he worked in a steelworks to help finance his studies in fine arts.

He later joined the BBC as a make-up artist, specialising in prosthetics.

In 1995, Myers met his long-time co-presenter King on the set of a TV drama, and they went on to build a friendship and successful career together.

Their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went earned them a loyal following.

The pair also won over viewers with their cheeky northern humour and enthusiasm.

Their first show, The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook, was launched on the BBC in 2006 and saw them ride across countries including Portugal, Romania and Namibia, tasting the local cuisine and experimenting with making it themselves.

The bearded duo went on to film many other series and specials for the broadcaster, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico.

They also sampled cuisines of places nearer to home, such as Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Across their career they published more than 30 cookbooks together.

Myers also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 alongside professional dancer Karen Hauer.

After performing dances including the salsa, jive and paso doble, the pair were voted off the competition in week seven.

He also appeared as a guest on a host of shows including Sunday Brunch, Countdown, Would I Lie To You?, All Star Family Fortunes and The Weakest Link.

In November, King told BBC Breakfast that their more than 30-year friendship came "naturally" to them as they were "good mates" and "part each other's families".

Myers also recalled during the interview that King had cooked him his favourite comfort food of mince and dumplings while he was being treated for cancer.

At the time, the TV chef said he had been "really enjoying life" as he had got back to riding his bike and filming with his "best mate".

Myers had previously spoken about other health struggles, including discovering he had glaucoma - an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

In 2018, he revealed he had originally dismissed the condition as a bad hangover.

He had also opened up about losing weight through the years by cutting out carbs and alcohol in a bid to become healthier.

Following his diagnosis, Myers briefly took a break from work before filming his last show with King, which sees them travel west across Britain from Scotland to Devon.

King previously said that the series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, which is airing on BBC Two, would be one they would "always remember".

"We are very privileged to do what we do and I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave's health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does", he added.

"Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy - and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it."

The 57-year-old presenter said the travelogue was "a celebration of a joyous and creative friendship" and he was happy they returned to his co-presenter's original home of Lancashire during the series.

Shocked celebrity friends of the iconic duo replied to his post to offer their condolences and have also shared tributes of their own online.

Among them were Great British Bake Off Judge Paul Hollywood and 2016 Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

“Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to you all mate xx” wrote Hollywood.

“So sorry Si. Thinking of you all,” penned Brown.

“I will always love Dave, impeccably quick, delightfully creative and warm as toast,” said TV presenter and wine expert Olly Smith. “Sending my best to Si and the Hairy Bikers family, his nearest and dearest and all his fans,” he added, followed by a red love heart emoji.

While his former Strictly dance partner Hauer simply replied: “Heartbroken” with a broken hearted emoji.

The official BBC Food account also hailed Myers as a “wonderful man and a very talented chef”.

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC, hailed him as a “lovely man,” in a statement which read: "Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news. Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend. More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends."

The University of Central Lancashire where Myers studied in the 70s paid tribute.

The statement read: “We’re very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away. Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!”

ITV’s This Morning’s Instagram account shared a tribute to the chef. Alongside an image of him appearing on the show, they wrote: “Our thoughts are with Dave’s family and friends at this sad time.”This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Lisa Snowdon replied saying: “So sad ! Such a lovely man RIP” and “Utterly heartbroken”.

