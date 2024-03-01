Dave Myers - updates: Si King leads tributes as Hairy Bikers co-star dies aged 66

TV chef Dave Myers, one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, according to a statement shared this morning by his co-star and close friend Si King.

He found fame alongside King, his best friend and work partner of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo. Together, they have toured the UK – and the world – in search of new recipes, and adventures.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type.

In a tribute, King said: “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Stars from across the worlds of TV and food have also paid tribute to Myers, with Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood sharing he was “gutted” by the news, while Myers’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer called him “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

This Morning Live presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones fought back tears as they announced the news, calling Myers “a gorgeous human being”.

Media personality Rusell Grant has remembered Myers as “gentle and kind”.

“I worked with the Hairy Bikers on a BBC Christmas special, they were so welcoming and a joy to film with. At only 66 Dave Myers has left us,” wrote Grant on X/Twitter.

“He was gentle and kind: I followed his Strictly appearances as a friend. Sending love to Si who must be devastated and those close to him.”

I worked with the Hairy Bikers on a BBC Christmas special, they were so welcoming and a joy to film with. At only 66 Dave Myers has left us. he was gentle and kind: I followed his Strictly appearances as a friend. Sending love to Si who must be devastated and those close to him. pic.twitter.com/4ArNYLoTo0 — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) February 29, 2024

Ricky Minns, 49, has created a muddy portrait of Myers and his on-screen partner Si King after hearing the news of Myers’s death.

Minns, who creates art using mud, wiped away muck from his van to draw their faces.

Sharing a picture of his creation to X/Twitter, Minns wrote: “Such sad news. Did this as soon as I heard. Was quite a quick one as raining and cold but I had to do it.”

“To one of the wonderful @HairyBikers from one of the Hairy Artists.”

RIP Dave Myers. Such sad news.



Did this as soon as I heard. Was quite a quick one as raining and cold but I had to do it.



To one of the wonderful @HairyBikers from one of the Hairy Artists.#ripdavemyers #thehairybikers pic.twitter.com/cNjsvRpkYa — Ruddy Muddy (@Ruddy_Muddy) February 29, 2024

Throughout his cancer treatment, Myers continued to share candid details about his health in several episodes of their series, but decided he would never publicly reveal what type of cancer he was diagnosed with, because he worried the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.

He told The Guardian in 2022 that he had never announced which type “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

Dave Myers’s health history after Hairy Bikers star dies from cancer

Hairy Bikers' Dave Myers beams 'it's good to be alive' in final series before death

The University of Central Lancashire, where Dave Myers studied in the 70s paid tribute.

The statement read: “We’re very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away. Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!”

We're very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away.



Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!



Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/PNg0bzZcJu — The University of Central Lancashire - UCLan (@UCLan) February 29, 2024

Dave Myers’s Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Karen Hauer replied to the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram post announcing Myers‘s death, commenting: “Heartbroken” with a broken heart emoji.

Dave Myers and dance partner Karen Hauer (PA Wire)

Food critic Jay Rayner wrote on X/Twitter: “This is very sad news. Dave was a brilliant cook, a superb communicator and most of all a seriously lovely man.”

“My thoughts are with his family and of course Si.”

This is very sad news. Dave was a brilliant cook, a superb communicator and most of all a seriously lovely man. My thoughts are with his family and of course Si. https://t.co/opY4Hdf1vZ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) February 29, 2024

Riley and Myers both competed in the 2013 edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

On X, the Countdown mathematician remembered: “A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd Nicky Butt and me, gatecrashing an office Christmas party that happened to be in the same hotel we were staying before the show’s series final. Terrible photo below, we couldn’t dance but that didn’t stop us!”

Just heard the terribly sad news about the lovely Hairy Dave Myers.



We were in the Strictly class of 2013 together and Dave, Lili and Iza always brought absolute joy to the green room after every show.



A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd Nicky Butt and me,… pic.twitter.com/DexDiTppLO — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) February 29, 2024

Appearing on Classic FM last year, Myers recalled lying on his back in his garden, listening to “Claire de Lune”.

Farewell to Dave Myers, beloved chef and classical music lover.



Last year he shared this memory of a beautiful moment with the music of Debussy, in conversation with Moira Stuart on Classic FM. pic.twitter.com/UMcnbapvBH — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) February 29, 2024

In a statement shared on X, BBC Food wrote: “We are so sad to hear that Dave Myers from The Hairy Bikers has passed away at the age of 66. He was an incredible man and a talented chef. Sending all our love to Si King, Dave’s wife Lili, family and close friends, from everyone at BBC Food.”

We are so sad to hear that Dave Myers from The Hairy Bikers has passed away at the age of 66. He was an incredible man and a talented chef. Sending all our love to Si King, Dave's wife Lili, family and close friends, from everyone at BBC Food.https://t.co/aSF0uzKmAJ pic.twitter.com/5YAJp56g0T — BBC Food (@BBCFood) February 29, 2024

Dave Myers’s wife Liliana has paid tribute to the late Hairy Biker following his death aged 66.

Myers was a chef and media personality, who rose to fame 30 years ago alongside his best friend and work partner Si King, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking TV duo the Hairy Bikers.

King initially announced Myers’s death on Thursday morning (29 February), telling fans: “I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.”

Liliana then broke her silence, sharing a Facebook post of a series of photographs of Myers, with the words: “Rest in peace, my love.”

“My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!”

Dave Myers’s wife breaks silence after late Hairy Biker death aged 66

When Myers announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2022, he did not want to specify the type of cancer he had because he felt as though the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.

Myers told The Guardian in 2022 that he decided not to disclose what type of cancer he had “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

The reason Dave Myers never revealed what cancer he had

Dave Myers’s health history after Hairy Bikers star dies from cancer

Myers’s wife Liliana has paid tribute to her late husband in a post online.

Sharing a series of photographs of Myers to Facebook, she wrote: “Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!”

Myers and his co-star King have been praised for shaping cookery shows at the turn of the century.

TV writer Stuart Heritage has praised the pair for shifting portrayals of masculinity on screen, too.

Heritage writes in The Guardian about how the biking duo entered TV cooking at a time when Gordon Ramsay was “screaming at celebrities on Hell’s Kitchen and swaggering around like a concussed Liam Gallagher on The F Word.”

“To cook on television at this time, especially as a man, meant leaping through millions of reductive macho hoops to show how tough you were.”

Myers and King were different, Heritage writes.

“[They] were sensitive, erudite and boundlessly enthusiastic. They weren’t just unfailingly polite to their host countries, but the ease with which they could access their emotions felt genuinely groundbreaking for the time.”

TV presenter Vorderman called Myers a “kind man” in a tribute.

“I only met Dave once & he was so full of love for the world. Rest In Peace Kind Man.”

She praised King’s “beautiful post” about his best friend Myers.

A beautiful post by Si King on @HairyBikers after the passing of his best friend Dave Myers.



"My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day."



I only met Dave once & he was so full of love for the world. Rest In Peace Kind Man 🤍 https://t.co/hpMfy2jUmO — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 29, 2024

Where did the pair meet?

They met on the set of TV drama The Gambling Man in 1995 and formed a close personal and professional bond.

In a previous interview with The Independent, they opened up about how they met.

Read more below:

‘We’ve always been there for each other’: A timeline of the Hairy Bikers friendship

Being trapped in a bank

On an episode of BBC comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?, Myers revealed that he was trapped in a merchant bank while a security guard at the age of 22.

He said he ended up shut in there from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day evening in 1980 because there was no relief and he was not given the keys for the bank.

Collapsed pudding

While appearing on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Myers and King struggled to get a fruit pudding out of dish.

And despite Myers slamming the bowl down on the table a few times and King stepping in to help, the pudding came out collapsed.

He joked: “Generally it just relaxes, a bit like when my wife takes her Spanx off.”

While laughing on air, they tried to save the pudding by putting some berries and herbs on for decoration.

Myers said he did not want to specify the type of cancer he had because he felt as though the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.

Myers told The Guardian in 2022 that he decided not to disclose what type of cancer he had “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

The reason Dave Myers never revealed what cancer he had

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC, said that the public loved Myers.

Moore said in a statement: “Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news.”

“Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend. More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

Presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones were visibly emotional as they paid tribute to Myers.

Taking a deep breath, Jones read out a statement from the Hairy Bikers star’s family,

He said: “We have met Dave so many times and he was just such a lovely smiley person.”

Marsh added: “He was such a gorgeous human being.”

The Hairy Bikers met on the set of TV drama The Gambling Man in 1995 and formed a close personal and professional relationship.

In an interview with The Independent, they opened up about how they met.

“At lunch most of the crew were ordering salads and mineral water at the local pub, while I was having a curry and two pints of larger.” King told The Independent.

“When Dave came in he took one look at my lunch and went, ‘I’ll have what he’s having!’ Pretty quickly we discovered that we both loved eating, drinking and motorcycling.”

‘We’ve always been there for each other’: A timeline of the Hairy Bikers friendship

Chef and presenter Matt Tebbutt has said Dave Myers was “always a joy” to have cooking on Saturday Kitchen.

In an Instagram post, the host of BBC show wrote: “One of the good guys, seriously funny, genuinely nice and always a joy to have him and Si on the show.

“It goes without saying that he will be sorely missed.”

“Everyone at The One Show is deeply saddened to hear the news that Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers has died. Our thoughts go out to his friends, family and his many fans, who will miss him greatly.”

Myers last appeared on the show in October 2023, and shared a health update.

He explained he was still undergoing treatment for cancer and he had dedicated recipes in their new book to the nurses who had cared for him.

Throughout his cancer treatment, Myers continued to share candid details about his health, but decided he would never publicly disclose what type of cancer he was diagnosed with.

He told The Guardian in 2022 that he had never announced which type “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

Dave Myer’s health history after Hairy Biker’s star dies from cancer

Dave Myers’s Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Karen Hauer replied to the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram post announcing Myers‘s death, commenting: “Heartbroken” with a broken heart emoji.

Myers and Hauer on ‘Strictly’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Undated handout photo issued by Comic Relief of the Hairy Bikers Simon King (left) (PA)

Singing Bat Out Of Hell for Children In Need

In 2010, Myers and King did a rendition of the Meat Loaf track for charity.

Both alternating between dressing in black and white suits and dirty white aprons they performed Bat Out Of Hell in a cafe, to raise money for Children In Need.

Riding into TV studios

Known for their motorbikes, the pair would often grace the sets of TV studios by riding in.

In 2016, they surprised the then This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with bikes in the studio hallway before leaving their helmets and jackets littered around the ITV daytime programme’s sofa.

Dragging Karen Hauer on the ground during Strictly Come Dancing

While competing on the BBC dance show in 2013, Myers did a cha cha routine to Maroon 5 song Moves Like Jagger.

Doing exaggerated moves in a flamboyant silver shirt, he took professional Karen Hauer by the leg and pulled her along the dancefloor.

His energetic dances were memorable for their exuberance and then-judge Bruno Tonioli praised him for being “entertaining” but he ended up being booted off while doing a tango to I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers half way through the series.

Dave Myers has died aged 66 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

TV chef Andi Oliver said her “heart goes out” to Dave Myers’ family and his co-star Si King following the news of his death.

Commenting on the announcement post on the Hairy Bikers Instagram, the Great British Menu host wrote: “Oh Si!! I’m so so sad to hear this sad news x

“My heart goes out to you all xx”

The official BBC Food account also hailed Myers as a “wonderful man and a very talented chef”.

The University of Central Lancashire where Dave Myers studied in the 70s paid tribute.

The statement read: 2We’re very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away. Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!”

We're very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away.



Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!



Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/PNg0bzZcJu — The University of Central Lancashire - UCLan (@UCLan) February 29, 2024

The Hairy Bikers’ publishers Orion Books remembered Dave Myers as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

A statement said: “We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.

“There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was.

“This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”

We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel. There was never… pic.twitter.com/MgJCJ1dppT — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) February 29, 2024

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas. TV (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said after the death of Hairy Biker Dave Myers was announced: “Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news.

“Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions.

“The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend.

“More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

TV presenter and stylist Gok Wan also described it as a “terrible and heartbreaking loss” on the post.

“Sending all my love to Dave’s family and friends. RIP Dave”, he added.

TV chef Paul Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers had died aged 66.

Commenting on the announcement post shared by Myers’ co-star Si King on Instagram, the Great British Bake Off judge said: “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

Paul Hollywood pays tribute ((Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File))

The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown described Dave Myers’ death as “heartbreaking” news.

Sharing the Hairy Bikers’ post on X, Brown wrote: “Such heartbreaking news. So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and Dave’s friends and family”.

Great British Bake Off winner and local pub owner Candice Brown (Simon Jacobs/PinPep)

Myeres started his working life as a make-up artist and first met King in 1995 while working on a TV drama called The Gambling Man.

Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

He reached new fans in 2013 when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Karen Hauer and reaching week seven of the BBC competition.

Subsequent shows included The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers: Best of British.

They have published more than 25 cookery books.

The pair documented their weight loss in Hairy Dieters: How To Love Food And Lose Weight, when they embarked on a campaign to lose two-and-a-half stone in three months, and comfortably passed their targets.

In January 2014, they launched The Hairy Bikers Diet Club, which includes recipes and tips to help people to live a healthier life, while not starving themselves.

Myers and King are currently on TV in the BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which started earlier this month.

File photo dated 03/09/13 of Deborah Meaden and Dave Myers arriving for the Strictly Come Dancing Photocall at Elstree Studios, London. (Ian West/PA Wire)

Dave Myer’s best friend and cooking co-star shared a touching tribute.

The statement from King said: ” I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

The statement continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

“It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

“I am sure I will see you all soon.”