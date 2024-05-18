David Eigenberg Celebrates Turning 60 with Nostalgic “Ray Rayner and His Friends”-Themed“ ”Gift from Family

The 'Chicago Fire' and 'Sex and the City' actor said he was "lucky and grateful" on his special day

David Eigenberg/Instagram David Eigenberg

Happy birthday, David Eigenberg!

On Friday, May 17, the actor, known for starring in hit television series such as Chicago Fire and Sex and the City, turned 60 years old.

“Well I hit 60 and my beautiful daughter and son and wife tracked this guy down for my old sentimental heart,” Eigenberg began the caption of an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself holding a replica of Cuddly Dudley, a puppet featured on Ray Rayner and His Friends.

“If you are anywhere near my age and from the Midwest you will know how lucky and grateful I truly am my family and my friends … blessed,” he added.

In the comment section, fans gushed over the stuffed dog, who was a staple on the television show that aired from 1964 to 1981.

“Cuddly Dudley! My favorite part of the Ray Rayner show! Happy 60!” one user said.

MAX David Eigenberg and Cynthia Nixon, And Just Like That

Eigenberg has recently reprised his role of Steve Brady, who was married to Miranda Hobbs (played by Cynthia Nixon), on And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City follow-up series.

Series writers Elisa Zuritsky told Vanity Fair in 2022 that Steve was still a valued character, and the cast and crew loves working with Eigenberg.

"Everyone on the show, every single person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being. We love him as an actor. We love Steve. We are really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He's so full of life, and the Steves out there are good guys,” she said.

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That... are now streaming on Max. Season 3 is currently filming.



Read the original article on People.