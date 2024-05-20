On This Day, May 20: Timor Leste gains independence from Indonesia

Athletes from the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste team arrive at the Olympic opening ceremonies at National Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4. On May 20, 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

On this date in history:

In 526, up to 300,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Syria and Antioch.

In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in his single-engine monoplane, "The Spirit of St. Louis," bound for Paris. While he winged his way across the Atlantic, his mother taught her chemistry class at Cass Technical High School as usual.

In 1940, German forces punched through the Allied lines in Abbeville, France, to reach the English Channel. The Battle of Abbeville one week later culminated in the evacuation of Dunkirk.

Cmdr. Heinz Guderian led the German 2nd Panzer division during the Battle of Abbeville in France in 1940. Here is seen in July 1941. File Photo courtesy of the State Treasury of Poland/Wikimedia Commons

In 1969, in one of the more infamous and bloody battles of the Vietnam War, U.S. troops seized Dong Ap Bia mountain, commonly known as Hamburger Hill.

In 1974, Judge John Sirica ordered U.S. President Richard Nixon to turn over tapes and other records of 64 White House conversations on the Watergate affair.

A U.S. Army photographer and assistant climb through the devastated landscape on Dong Ap Bia in South Vietnam on May 31, 1969, 11 days after U.S. forces captured the island in the so-called battle of Hamburger Hill during the Vietnam War. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Military History Institute

In 1989, Chinese Premier Li Peng declared martial law in Beijing in response to heightened student demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic.

A path of destruction is seen in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes in Moore, Okla., May 21, 2013. On May 20 a series of tornadoes swept through severals towns south of Oklahoma City leaving a path of destruction and killing at least 24 people. File Photo by J.P. Wilson/UPI

In 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste.

In 2013, a tornado struck the Moore, Okla., area near Oklahoma City, killing 24 people, injuring more than 300 and destroying many buildings, including two elementary schools.

In 2018, King Mswati III announced he was changing the name of his country, Swaziland, to eSwatini, which means "land of the Swazis."

In 2021, Israeli officials agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with Palestinian militant group Hamas to end a 15-day conflict that killed more than 250 people.