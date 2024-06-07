Daytime Emmys 2024 Full Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Night one of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards are taking place live on Friday, June 7, starting 8 p.m. ET at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Major awards passed on Friday include daytime drama series, daytime talk series, entertainment news series, daytime talk series host and the major daytime acting categories.

This is the second year in a two-year telecast deal that NATAS had set with CBS, which has broadcast the Daytime Emmys 18 times, more than any other network. The rest of the awards will be handed out on Saturday, June 8, at Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards. That ceremony will be streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv.

More from Variety

“Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are back to once again host the Daytime Emmys. Frazier and Turner previously hosted the Daytime Emmys in 2022 and 2023. The duo is also nominated this year in the outstanding daytime personality – daily category, while “Entertainment Tonight” is nominated in outstanding entertainment news series.

Among this year’s highlights, the Amazon Freevee show “Neighbours” has been nominated for the first time at the Daytime Emmys (now that it has U.S. auspices), alongside CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” as well as Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives,” ABC’s “General Hospital” and Popstar! TV’s “The Bay.”

Also, legendary star Dick Van Dyke, at age 98, is now the oldest actor to receive a Daytime Emmy nomination and is line to become the kudo’s oldest winner ever. Van Dyke is nominated as a guest performer in a daytime drama series for “Days of Our Lives.”

Effective this Daytime Emmys will no longer include a category devoted to younger performers in a daytime drama; they’ll now be required to enter lead, supporting or guest categories.

Meanwhile, there are no lifetime achievement awards at this year’s ceremonies. The eligibility period for the 2024 Daytime Emmys is Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023. Here are this year’s winners:

NIGHT ONE: The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Daytime Talk Series

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

“Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

“The View” (ABC)

Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood” (Syndicated)

“Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

“Extra”(Syndicated)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, “”The Bold and the Beautiful”” (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “”Days of our Lives”” (Peacock)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, “”The Young and the Restless”” (CBS)

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Winters, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, “Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Daytime Talk Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, “The View” (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Syndicated)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, “The Talk” (CBS)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

Daytime Personality — Daily

Frank Caprio, “Caught in Providence” (Facebook Watch)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,

Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, “Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, “Inside Edition” (Syndicated)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, “Divorce Court” (Syndicated)

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, “Judy Justice” (Amazon Freevee)

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

NIGHT TWO: The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards

Culinary Series

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network)

“Family Dinner” (Magnolia Network)

“Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays” (Food Network)

“Valerie’s Home Cooking” (Food Network)

“What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel” (Max)

Legal/Courtroom Program

“Hot Bench” (Syndicated)

“Judy Justice” (Amazon Freevee)

“Justice For The People with Judge Milian” (Syndicated)

“The People’s Court” (Syndicated)

“We The People with Judge Lauren Lake” (Syndicated)

Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

“Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)

“Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” (National Geographic)

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” (Food Network)

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” (NBC)

“Street Somm” (Tastemade)

Instructional/How-To Program

“Fixer to Fabulous” (HGTV)

“Fixer Upper: The Hotel” (Magnolia Network)

“Hack My Home” (Netflix)

“Martha Gardens” (Roku)

“Windy City Rehab” (HGTV)

Lifestyle Program

“Downey’s Dream Cars” (Max)

“George to the Rescue” (NBC)

“Growing Floret” (Magnolia Network)

“Homegrown” (Magnolia Network)

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

Arts and Popular Culture Program

“Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids” (Vimeo)

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” (Netflix)

“Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” (SundanceTV)

“Oprah and ‘The Color Purple’ Journey” (Max)

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” (PBS)

“Working in the Theatre” (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

Educational and Informational Program

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward” (NBC)

“Ireland Made with Love” (PBS)

“Leveling Lincoln” (PBS)

“What Really Happened: America’s Wild” (National Geographic)

Daytime Special

“Culture Quest: Ukraine” (PBS)

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC)

“97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC)

“Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men” (SpringHill)

“Unexpected” (Hulu)

Short Form Program

“Catalyst” (LinkedIn News)

“The Dads” (Netflix)

“Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens” (The Hollywood Reporter)

“How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World” (Eater)

“Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre” (Netflix)

Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, “25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee” (PBS)

Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking” (Food Network)

Eduardo Garcia, “Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia” (Magnolia Network)

Emeril Lagasse, “Emeril Cooks” (Roku)

Sophia Roe, “Counter Space” (Tastemade)

Buddy Valastro, “Legends of the Fork” (A&E)

Daytime Personality — Non-Daily

Samantha Brown, “Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” (PBS)

Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv)

Christian Cooper, “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” (National Geographic)

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern, “Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë” (Magnolia Network)

Jet Tila, “Ready Jet Cook” (Food Network)

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” (NBC)

“Reconnecting Roots” (PBS)

“Super Animals” (Syndicated)

“Team Rubicon” (Roku)

Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids” (Vimeo)

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” (NBC)

“Searching for Soul Food” (Hulu)

“TrueSouth” (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

Directing Team for a Multiple-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (Syndicated)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” (NBC)

“Mysteries of the Faith” (Netflix)

“Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre” (Netflix)

Original Song

“Shine” (“General Hospital”) (ABC)

“Unexpected Truth” (“Unexpected”) (Hulu)

“We’re Home” (Reconnecting Roots) (PBS)

Lighting Direction

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“The View” (ABC)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Cinematography

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

“Living For The Dead” (Hulu)

“Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament” (CBN)

Single Camera Editing

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Drive with Swizz Beatz” (Hulu)

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

“Oprah and ‘The Color Purple’ Journey” (Max)

“Searching for Soul Food” (Hulu)

Multiple Camera Editing

“Family Ingredients” (PBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Team Rubicon” (Roku)

“TrueSouth” (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

“The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv)

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“The Talk” (CBS)

“Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Downey’s Dream Cars” (Max)

“Drive with Swizz Beatz” (Hulu)

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

“Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre” (Netflix)

Main Title and Graphic Design

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Netflix)

“Searching for Soul Food” (Hulu)

“Super Animals” (Syndicated)

“Tex Mex Motors” (Netflix)

Casting

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“Start Up” (PBS)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (Syndicated)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“The View” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Costume Design/Styling

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“Sherri” (Syndicated)

Hairstyling and Makeup

“African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (Syndicated)

“Sherri” (Syndicated)

“The View” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Among this year’s category changes, eliminated is the category for outstanding promotional announcement. Meanwhile, the categories devoted to outstanding writing for a daytime non-fiction series and outstanding writing for daytime non-fiction special have been merged into a new category: Outstanding writing for a daytime non-fiction program. And the daytime program host category has been split into two categories: “daytime personality–daily,” and “daytime personality—non-daily.”

At the 2023 event, which awarded programs that aired through the 2022 calendar year, “General Hospital” dominated the competition, winning seven awards, while “The Kelly Clarkson Show” pulled off six wins.

Associated Television International produce the Daytime Emmys with NATAS. ATI also produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Ar

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.