Death in Paradise star shares the show role she auditioned for and didn't get

Denis Guyenon - BBC

Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson has revealed that she originally auditioned for a different role on the BBC drama.

Jackson may have made her debut as Naomi Thomas in 2022, but she originally auditioned for the role of Ruby Patterson, which eventually went to Shyko Amos.

Speaking with Hello! in a new interview, she explained: "I auditioned a year after getting my agent and I didn't get the job. They said: 'We really like your tape; you're just not the right fit for this particular role.'"

BBC

She continued: "At the time, I couldn't understand it, so I cried. My manager in Jamaica got so excited and then it didn't happen. I was so disappointed.

"Then, a few years later, my agent said: 'So you remember that audition you did for Death in Paradise? They think they have a role that's good for you now'. I said: 'What?!'"

Jackson went on to share how her chemistry read for the role of Naomi, which was over Zoom, was disrupted by some building work going on next door.

Amelia Troubridge - BBC

"I had to go next door and ask the men please to kindly stop their work. I said: 'Could you just give me ten minutes?'" she added.

"They were very kind and gave me about eight minutes. We managed to get it done and I've been on the show ever since. It's been a lovely learning experience. I'm so grateful."

At the time of her casting announcement in 2021, Jackson said: "I'm so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series.

"I used to watch Death in Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he'll be watching me, it's truly a surreal moment."

New episodes of Death in Paradise are airing on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. The main show and its spin-off, Beyond Paradise, both air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.



