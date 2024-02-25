Decision to pause gifted students program draws criticism

Vancouver School Board provides staffing and administrative oversight to the University Transition Program, a program for gifted students offering advanced curriculum to support success in future university studies. (Justine Boulin/CBC - image credit)

A recent decision to pause admissions to a provincially-funded program for gifted students has stoked concerns among parents and advocates.

The Transition Program for Gifted Students, or the University Transition Program (UTP), is run by B.C.'s Ministry of Education, the Vancouver School Board (VSB) and the University of B.C.

Initiated nearly three decades ago, UTP allows high-achieving students to fast-track their academic and career aspirations by reducing the duration of their secondary school experience from five years to two years, and offering experiences to prepare them for university life.

According to VSB, the program accepts a maximum of 20 new students between the ages 13 and 15 each year.

UTP announced last month that it is halting enrolments for the September 2024-25 intake amid concerns over students' mental health, and the program is undergoing a formal external review.

"Several concerns about the program have been brought to the attention of the ministry, VSB and UBC, and most recently these concerns highlighted negative impacts on the students' mental health and well-being," it said in a statement.

UTP's alumni and parent advisory council say they fear the move might be a final attempt to shelve the gifted student program.

Tracy Adole's 14-year-old daughter is currently in her second year at UTP.

Tracy Adole whose 14-year-old daughter is enrolled in the program says her child had difficulty fitting in with others in high school.

"When [my daughter] was in the regular school...she didn't like [attending] because she didn't fit in," Adole told CBC News during a telephone interview.

"It wasn't challenging enough for her, but once she got into the program she came to life."

B.C.'s Ministry of Education informed CBC News the program will continue to operate for students who are currently enrolled.

Adole, who is a parent advisory council member, says while she welcomes the external review, she doesn't support pausing the program.

"As an immigrant from Nigeria, the program made learning better for my child because I don't have the money to send her to a private school," she added. "Others are not going to have that opportunity anymore."

Gifted Children's Association of British Columbia shared similar sentiments in an email to CBC News, saying "the actions related to this review send a message to the students and their parents who have concerns that appropriate programs for gifted learners are being, or may be eliminated."

According to the school board, the pause does not mean a decision about the program has been made.

The Transition Program is located in the heart of UBC, on 240D 1924 West Mall. The building is known as the Auditorium Annex.

VSB also said a consultation process will be part of the external review.

"As this review takes place, it is crucial to give this process the time and space it needs to be thorough and objective," the board wrote.

The move to temporarily halt the transition program comes after changes to other "gifted student" programs, said one UTP alum.

"B.C. has pursued a multi-year, sustained effort to handicap enrichment education," alum James Dai told CBC News.

In 2021, the school board changed its multi-age cluster classes, which provided academic enrichment to support high IQ students from Grades 4 to 7, from a year-round program to a series of part-time sessions lasting six weeks.

It also revised capacity from 80 to 700 students annually, stating "segregating learners with a gifted designation among themselves does not develop a well-rounded student."

VSB says several other avenues are available to support students with a gifted learning designation.

"Families can choose to be supported in mainstream classrooms as well as programs such as gifted outreach programs [including] mini schools, the International Baccalaureate program, advanced placement courses and gifted education centres."

Debate over 'gifted' label for students

The school board defines "gifted learners" as students with an IQ of 130 or higher.

Advocates for inclusive education, however, say regular classrooms can meet the needs of all children, including the gifted and those with learning disabilities.

"Gifted is a loaded term," says Gordon Porter, director of Inclusive Education Canada.

"Parents need to see that learners now labelled 'gifted' are being successfully served without being separated from their peers to have confidence in that approach," Porter said.

Clinical counsellor Lawrence Sheppard, on the other hand, says the designation is helpful for high-performing children.

"Certain people are going to be outliers in one way or the other...and I think it's fine to recognize these things and encourage these things," he told CBC's The Early Edition.

For UTP alum Dai, the program was a safe space where they could celebrate their differences.

"Multiple classmates...their school situations were leading to bullying and destructive boredom," he said. "Until they found their people at the UTP, they were heading towards a dark place."