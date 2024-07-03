Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted after in-flight meals were found to be spoiled

A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Amsterdam made an emergency landing in New York City after reports that some of the in-flight meals were spoiled.

The 277 passengers on board Delta flight 136 heading from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to Amsterdam Tuesday night were diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after it was discovered that a portion of the main cabin in-flight meals were spoiled.

After reports of the spoiled food were made, Delta consulted with medial experts who recommended the flight's diversion to New York.

It is unknown how many people consumed the spoiled food, but medics met the plane as it landed in New York around 4 a.m. Wednesday to provide medical attention to any crew members and passengers that needed it.

'This is not the service Delta is known for'

The Delta flight heading from Detroit to Amsterdam made an emergency landing in New York City after a portion of in-flight meals were discovered to be spoiled.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Delta apologized for the emergency landing.

"This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Delta's Food Safety team is working to "immediately isolate" the product and launch an investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delta flight makes emergency landing after spoiled food found