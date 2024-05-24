Demi Moore Praises Cher As 'My Personal Hair Inspiration' at amfAR Gala: 'She’s a Style Icon’

Both Moore and Cher are known for their signature super long, dark tresses — and for vowing to never change it up

Demi Moore knows there's no Cher and Cher alike — but there is one way she does try to emulate the one-of-a-kind icon.

The Ghost actress, 61, who hosted the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, gave a speech about the evening and to introduce the night's musical guest with raves befitting the legend she is.

“This incredible woman that I’m about to introduce, she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner — " (at which point, she appeared to be interrupted by someone in the back, to whom she quipped, "Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f---ing don’t think so!").

“She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration,” Moore, wearing a silver dress, continued. “And she was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015. The bottom line, is she’s one of the most talented, successful and best loved performers of all time. So please…please give a warm welcome to the one and only Cher!”

Cher, 78, took to the stage and sang her hit single “Believe” in a black bedazzled bodysuit with a leather jacket and knee-high leather boots, according to videos taken at the event. The outfit was reminiscent of her look in her music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Demi Moore and Cher at the amfAR gala

Cher and Moore are both well-known for their long, dark tresses — something that the Grammy winner told PEOPLE in 2022 isn’t going to change anytime soon, no matter how old she gets.

"[Going gray] is fine for other girls," Cher told PEOPLE. "I'm just not doing it!"

At the time, though, Cher did note she was totally open to experiment with differnet looks, saying, “it’s all about having fun" — and did just that at the gala, donning a platinum wig for her performance after walking the carpet wearing her signature long, jet-black locks.

Moore has also told PEOPLE that she was happy with her famous, hipbone-grazing dark brown hair and wasn’t planning on changing it.

"I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn't have long hair. And something about that stuck with me," she said during a 2022 interview. "Like, who says?”

“It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it's not unhealthy, then why shouldn't we? I'm not comfortable with rules that don't seem to have any real meaning or justification," she added.

She also told PEOPLE that she’s already tried out various hairstyles over the years and found that she prefers to keep it as organic as possible.

"I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible," Moore said. "It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don't wash it too often."



