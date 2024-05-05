Denise Austin's “SI Swimsuit” Model Daughter Katie Austin Marries Lane Armstrong in 'Magical' Wedding! (Exclusive)

The couple said "I do" at the Austin family estate in California on May 4, in an "Italian meets modern Palm Springs" ceremony surrounded by 230 guests

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lame Armstrong at their May 4 wedding

Katie Austin has tied the knot!

The influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, married Lane Armstrong at her family's six-acre estate in La Quinta, California, on May 4, surrounded by 230 guests. Austin — who is the daughter of celebrity fitness instructor Denise Austin — tells PEOPLE that the location holds special meaning for the couple.

"I have been coming to La Quinta ever since I was little for every holiday. And Lane and I had our second date at this house and spent most of 2020 here, so it’s a special place for us as we built the foundation of our relationship here," she says.

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong celebrate their wedding

The estate — which she describes as "a magical piece of property" — is just steps from La Quinta Resort, which is where the couple's guests stayed, making it easy for everyone to walk back and forth between events. "We really loved the idea of having an 'on campus' wedding, with no travel once arriving," Katie explains.

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong take in the view at their wedding

The pair, who have attended 29 weddings together since meeting on The League dating app in 2020, knew exactly what they wanted when it came to their own nuptials.

"From going to all these weddings, we learned the most important thing is the energy the bride and groom bring," Katie tells PEOPLE. "We envisioned a ton of dancing, amazing lighting, good food and stunning decor of course, but the most important thing was to create the loving and magical energy. We wanted our celebration to be filled with joy, not only from us, but everyone attending."

Their three absolute musts? "Food, family and dancing!" she says.

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong pose at their California wedding

The wedding festivities kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday, May 2, where Katie chose a sentimental look for the occasion. "I wore my mom's [1983] wedding dress, which I got tailored to be a minidress," she reveals. "It was so special … and a full-circle moment we won’t ever forget."

Denise — who is also mom to daughter Kelly Austin — tells PEOPLE that seeing Katie get married was a special moment. "I’m beyond thrilled that Katie and Lane found life partners in each other," she says. "They are a perfect match. They support each other in all aspects of life, and have true appreciation for one another."

"Lane loves Katie’s spirit and kind heart — and as a mom, that’s all you want," she adds.

Valorie Darling Photography Denise Austin (left) and daughter Katie Austin wore matching earrings for the occasion

On Friday, May 3, Denise and her husband, sports agent Jeff Austin, hosted a welcome party at their second home in the desert, and guests — who included many of Jeff's NFL and NBA star clients — were encouraged to wear bright, lively colors. "Tacos and margs were flowing," recalls Katie, who chose a Vivienne Westwood dress for the occasion.

For the big day itself, the bride and groom — who got engaged in March 2023 — set the stage with an "Italian meets modern Palm Springs" theme, executed with lots of classic white florals and greenery, chandeliers and a timeless black-and-white color palette.

Their ceremony, which was officiated by Armstrong's stepbrother, featured music performed by husband-and-wife harpists. Katie and Armstrong exchanged handwritten vows. "Expressing our words to each other from the heart was very important to us," she notes.

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong pose at their wedding

The bride walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift's "You Are in Love" wearing a Dana Harel lace gown with a nude silhouette underlining, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. She and her mom wore matching diamond drop earrings from Happy Jewelers.

Katie changed into a Chosen by Kyha dress for the reception and, later, a handmade Patbo embroidered minidress for the afterparty.

The reception commenced with a cocktail hour, where guests sipped on prickly pear margaritas (Katie and Armstrong's signature drink), French 75s and Hugo Spritzes, and enjoyed hors d'oeuvres including lamb chop lollipops, ahi tuna wontons, plus dates stuffed with blue cheese wrapped in bacon and tiropita with sun-dried tomato goat cheese and spinach.

A family-style dinner followed, with a menu featuring whipped burrata salad, sweat pea pasta with fresh parmesan and lemon, pesto gnocchi with sun-dried tomatoes, short rib osso buco, roasted pepper potatoes and grilled vegetables.

For the afterparty, the couple lined up a french fry bar, chicken tenders with a variety of sauces, pretzels with beer cheese and In-N-Out sliders.

One of their non-negotiables for the wedding, Katie says, was "no guest being hungry at any point."

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong cut their wedding cake

As a personal touch, she and Armstrong wrote a note for each of their guests, which they rolled up and tucked into a bottle for their "message in a bottle" seating chart system.

For dessert, the couple had their own personal wedding cake — "we wanted the moment to be intimate and just for us," Katie says — which they planned to freeze and enjoy on their first anniversary. Their guests were treated to an array of mini desserts such as tiramisu cups, panna cotta, cannoli and cheesecake.

The newlyweds and their guests then danced the night away to a live band, Feel Good Inc. from West Coast Music. Espresso martini shooters were served as people entered the dance floor — "to really wake everyone up," Katie jokes.

She and Armstrong performed their first dance to "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne, performed live by the band. "We wanted a song that had a fun energetic vibe," Katie notes.

Valorie Darling Photography Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong are celebrated with sparklers

The four-day celebration capped off with a farewell brunch at the Austins' estate. In a nod to Katie and Armstrong's favorite breakfast, there was a breakfast burrito cart, along with Bloody Marys and espresso martinis.

Following the wedding, the couple plans to honeymoon at Cap Juluca in Anguilla, and then Eden Roc and Cheval Blanc in St. Barths — before Katie heads straight to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch.

Katie Austin/Instagram Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong

As she and Armstrong delve into this new chapter of married life, she tells PEOPLE she is "most excited to start a family and have a partner to go through everything with."

"We both have so much respect for each other," she continues. "We love that we both have the same values in life, and what we want out of this lifetime. We are both so hardworking, yet know the meaning for life is beyond careers. We are so excited to have kids, and enter that chapter of our life as parents."



Katie adds: "Lane and I are are so fulfilled with not only our wedding, but the life we have created together, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store."

