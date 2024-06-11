Denise Richards to star in her own reality show

The show, which has a working title of Denise Richards and the Wild Things, will be a comedic docuseries, with episodes of 30 minutes each. It will star Denise, 53, and her husband Aaron Phypers, 51, as well as her three daughters, Sami, 20, Eloise, 12, and Lola, nine. "My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!" Denise said in a statement. "This is the perfect partnership for our family's series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can't wait for the audience to share this adventure with us."