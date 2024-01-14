Denmark welcomes new King Frederik X as Queen Margrethe II abdicates throne

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (R) signs a declaration of abdication as Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (C) becomes King Frederik X of Denmark and Prince Christian of Denmark reacts in the Council of State at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen (Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

Queen Margrethe II has abdicated as the monarch of Denmark and has been succeeded by her son King Frederik X.

The succession took place at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon in Copenhagen’s Christiansborg Palace and more than 100,000 gathered outside.

There the Queen signed her abdication and about an hour later her eldest son was proclaimed, with Denmark not adhering to a coronation ceremony.

The 83-year-old Queen became the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

Citing health issues, Margrethe announced on New Year's Eve that she would step down, stunning a nation that had expected her to live out her days on the throne, as is tradition in the Danish monarchy.

Queen Margrethe II has been on the throne for more than 50 years (PA)

Margrethe underwent major back surgery last February and did not return to work until April.

Even prime minister Mette Frederiksen was unaware of the queen's intentions until just before the announcement.

Margrethe had informed Frederik and his younger brother Joachim just three days earlier, the Berlingske newspaper wrote, citing the royal palace.

Danish royal expert Thomas Larsen said: "The queen has been here and she has been on the throne for more than 50 years. And she is an extremely respected and popular figure, so people hadn't expected this and they were in shock."

With King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, in 2000 (PA)

The last time a Danish monarch voluntarily resigned was in 1146, when King Erik III Lam stepped down to enter a monastery.

Margrethe is abdicating 52 years to the day after she ascended the throne following the death of her father, King Frederik IX.

She celebrated her golden jubilee last year.

Denmark's monarchy traces its origins to 10th century Viking king Gorm the Old, making it the oldest in Europe and one of the oldest in the world. Today the royal family's duties are largely ceremonial.

People began gathering outside parliament early on Sunday, with many swarming the streets of Copenhagen's main shopping street, the Pedestrian Stroeget, which was decorated with red and white Danish flags, and several shops had hung up photos of the Queen and king-to-be.

Local media said hundreds were heading to the Danish capital from across the country and others were following the live TV broadcast to witness the monumental event.

Queen Margrethe II with Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

City buses were adorned with smaller replicas of the Danish flag as is customary during royal events.

The royal guards' music band made their daily parade through Copenhagen but wore red jackets, instead of their usual black, to mark major events.

People, bundled up in warm clothes because of the cold despite it being a sunny day, excitedly waved flags as the band performed.