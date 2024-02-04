How Denny Hamlin stole a win at NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum after a late restart

Denny Hamlin has won the first NASCAR race of 2024.

The 43-year-old veteran, who is resented as much as he is revered throughout the sport, took the checkered flag in the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the exhibition race that opens the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Initially scheduled for Sunday, the race was moved to Saturday night with heavy rain and severe flooding expected in the Los Angeles area.

Hamlin, who led early, emerged victorious after 150 green-flag laps around the 0.25-mile track inside the historic venue. Ty Gibbs got out to multiple significant leads, but Hamlin passed him late and won after a restart.

Drivers do not earn points from Saturday’s race. The Daytona 500, on Feb. 18, will officially begin the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Other observations from LA Coliseum

▪ The first 70 laps were green. After last year’s Clash featured 16 cautions, Saturday’s race remained green until Lap 71. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs were in front for roughly the first half of a race that saw little movement. Todd Gilliland, in 22nd, spun and prompted the first red flag.

▪ Chase Elliott was among those who didn’t finish the race. NASCAR’s most popular driver for the sixth straight year despite a winless season, Elliott had a suspension issue after contact and didn’t return after Lap 77. Gilliland, Michael McDowell, Noah Gragson and Justin Haley also saw their races end in wrecks before the checkered flag.

▪ Some notable drivers didn’t qualify for the 23-car field. Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher, two drivers who lasted well into last year’s Cup Series playoffs, were among the 13 drivers who didn’t qualify. We also didn’t get to see Cup rookies Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry and Zane Smith.