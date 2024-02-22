Dentist sentenced for threatening to kill MP Barry Gardiner in harassment campaign

Barry Gardiner is the Labour MP for Brent North (PA Media)

A disgruntled dentist who threatened to kill his MP during a relentless four-year campaign of harassment has been detained in hospital for mental health treatment.

Amit Kerai, 34, bombarded a father and daughter with abuse, violent threats, and harassment after he was suspended by the General Dental Council in 2018.

At the culmination of his campaign, Kerai turned his obsessive attention to Labour’s Barry Gardiner, the MP for Brent North, and sent him message on Twitter saying he suggesting he would be “stabbed, shot, beheaded” in August 2022.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Gardner said he is “aware of MPs increasingly being threatened” and he referenced the murders of his Parliamentary colleagues Jo Cox and Sir David Amess.

“I consider the level of security afforded to MPs to be lamentably poor”, he said, but insisted that he refused to let threats get in the way of his contact and work for constituents.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC, the Recorder of London, ordered for Kerai to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital to receive treatment for “paranoid and persecutory delusions”.

The court heard he was a user of cannabis and cocaine, and is taking anti-psychotic medication to treat a “persistent delusional disorder”.

The judge imposed an indefinite restraining order on Kerai, banning him from contacting the victims of his harassment campaign or posting about them on social media.

He is also barred from entering Bishops Waltham and Farnham in Hampshire, and he can only contact Mr Gardiner in the future for legitimate reasons as a constituent and through a third party.

The court heard Kerai had been a practicing dentist until a misconduct investigation by the General Dental Council, resulting in an interim suspension in 2018 and a permanent ban in 2021.

Keith Percival, a dentist and part of the Local Dental Committee in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and his daughter Emily Vidovic became the target of Kerai’s abuse, as they were branded “racists” and “fascists”.

The court heard Kerai sent graphic unsolicited images of the war in Ukraine, as well as pornographic pictures together with lurid false allegations about the victims.

“The harassment complained of here took many forms including making demands for money, defamation, intimidation, blackmail and coercion of Keith Percival and his daughter, who was working for the Local Dental Committee as a website manager and administrator,” said the judge.

“The nature of the harassment spread as time went on and the local MP, Barry Gardner was also the subject of the attacks made by you.

“The course of your campaign of harassment including you making accusations on social media about Keith Percival that were deeply distressing.

“In February 2022, following a threatening phone call from you, Keith Percival contacted the police. The police then made contact with you to warn you about your contact.

“Despite that warning, you were not deterred and you continued with your campaign.

“Mr Percival then started a civil action against you and as part of that, you were served with a cease and desist letter. You then began to use various accounts on what was then known as Twitter to continue your campaign.

“Emily Vidovic estimates you sent 10,400 Tweets. As with your previous conduct, the Tweets were derogatory and harassing and included graphic images of the war in Ukraine, sexual violence and death.”

In his victim impact statement, Mr Percival said Kerai’s campaign “has actively and remorselessly destroyed my day-to-day health and wellbeing”.

Kerai, from Kingsbury in northwest London, admitted making a threat to kill, two charges of putting other people in fear of violence by harassment, and sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.