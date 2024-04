A deputy’s dashcam captured a startling lightning strike near Sioux Center, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 16.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff, Deputy Martinez was on patrol near Sioux Center when he caught a lightning strike on his dashcam.

“It reminds us how dangerous lightning can be,” the Sioux County Sheriff wrote on Facebook.

The National Weather Service warned of frequent lightning in the area overnight. Credit: Sioux County Sheriff via Storyful