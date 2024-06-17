'Deranged' Trump Put On Blast After 'Worst Holiday Greeting' Ever

Donald Trump posted yet another bizarre all-caps holiday rant on Sunday, this time using Father’s Day to attack “radical left degenerates.”

President Joe Biden’s campaign team shared Trump’s message, calling it “deranged” and warning that the former president is after “revenge and retribution” against political rivals:

Convicted felon Trump posts a deranged, all caps “Father’s Day” message attacking the judicial system and promising revenge and retribution against those who don’t support him pic.twitter.com/tk1DHeh1ET — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 16, 2024

Trump has a long history of attacking rivals in holiday messages, including a Memorial Day post just last month aimed at “human scum,” such as the judges in his various legal cases. Last year, he sent his rivals a Christmas wish to “ROT IN HELL.”

His latest message got the typical treatment on social media:

He always has the worst holiday greetings of anyone I know — Franklin (@franklinisbored) June 16, 2024

My god, this guy is insane. donald trump can never step foot in the White House again. https://t.co/uOG63XlWAv — BekSki💙🥂🎶 Something Special Bath Bombs (@CrittersofAveB) June 16, 2024

This crazy bitch needs to be dragged from the stage and thrown in a padded cell. END OF STORY. PERIOD. https://t.co/BBQ1jQ2RoR — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 16, 2024

Not to brag, but Trump just wished my husband Happy Father’s Day! I love you, my radical left degenerate ❤️ https://t.co/TwoE4GWhAN — Deb Peterson Text READY to 644-33 (@deb_peterson) June 16, 2024

Has he ever made a beautiful statement? Something you’d be proud to endorse? https://t.co/Bd8gIvkJci — Baba NostraAdeptus (@brill_inst) June 17, 2024

Trump’s willing to treat his fellow Americans like mortal enemies. He’s the most divisive character in American history. He’s an effective vehicle for Putin’s aim of destroying the nation. He’s dividing and conquering us and his followers have no idea they live inside a giant lie — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 16, 2024

What a beautiful, touchin' Father's Day message! https://t.co/7grkK6OCHO — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 16, 2024

Most people just wish dads a happy fathers' day. Just sayin. https://t.co/iqmb4Vrn0f — Boomertarian Norm (@BoomertarianN) June 17, 2024

Grievances and more grievances. Pathetic — Iván Kasanzew (@IvanKasanzew) June 16, 2024

This feels like a broken record but how can any person conceivably believe that a man who speaks like this should be President?

Just cannot comprehend it. Maybe people have actually gone insane. https://t.co/VvHULYH8Y9 — Atticus Finch (of Georgia) (@Atticus59914029) June 17, 2024

More like a "Godfather's Day" message. https://t.co/SfQta1lYsl — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) June 17, 2024

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING ALL PETTY, DICKISH, WANNABE DICTATORS WHO CARE ABOUT ABSOLUTELY NOTHING BUT THEMSELVES AND CAN'T BE A DECENT HUMAN BEING FOR ONE SOLITARY MOMENT TO EXPRESS A POSITIVE, UPLIFTING MESSAGE!!! https://t.co/TNQGpYCv73 — DadNeedsADrink (@DadNeedsADrink) June 17, 2024

Never been called radical left, or a degenerate. On our Father’s Day we’ll be enjoying our time with our families at home.

Insurrectionist Trump woke up with no genuine friends, a collection of bootlickers, with a dispirited and broken family in a golf lodge he calls home. — Gary Sanchez (@GarySanchez12) June 16, 2024

He should really write Hallmark cards https://t.co/EsNJ34wWIv — coastal eddy (@coastal_eddyLB) June 16, 2024

Related...