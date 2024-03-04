Destruction of Covered Bridge Potato Chips plant a 'nightmare', says employee

The Covered Bridge Potato Chips plant in the Waterville area, now part of Hartland, was destroyed by a fire Friday evening, leaving dozens of people out of work. (Facebook/Dustin Culberson - image credit)

An employee of a New Brunswick potato chip plant destroyed by fire says the business was more like a family than a place of employment.

David Campbell says the destruction of Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland has been a "nightmare" for him and other employees, who are now left wondering what's next for them after a fire burned the manufacturing plant to the ground last Friday.

"We're not coworkers, we're not employees, we're, we're a family," Campbell said in an interview Monday.

"It's like it's a nightmare. … One day I had a job, the next day it was, there was nothing."

CBC News has tried to contact Ryan Albright, CEO of Covered Bridge Potato Chips, but has not receive a response.

The company has not shared any statements with the public since the fire.

The fire broke out at the manufacturing plant in the Waterville area, now part of Hartland, late Friday afternoon, and by the next day, all that was left were the charred metal remains of the building and equipment.

No one was injured, but the plant employed 75 to 100 people, and benefited local truckers and farmers in western New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick fire marshal is now investigating, and a cause has not been revealed.

David Campbell said staff at Covered Bridge Potato Chips were like family to him.

David Campbell says staff at Covered Bridge Potato Chips were like family to him. (Submitted by David Campbell)

Campbell said he and other staff received an email from the company's human resources department over the weekend, telling them to "hang on" as they figured out next steps.

Campbell said he's now at home, and is expecting to be formally laid off considering the extent of the damage at the plant.

He doesn't know what the owner's plan is but is hoping the plant gets rebuilt so he can get back to work.

"I am 58 years old and it was just that kind of environment that I seen what kind of people they were to work for, and I said this is a place that I think I'm retiring from ... and now I don't know what to do because I have nowhere to work now," Campbell said.

Story continues

Finding new jobs for workers

The New Brunswick government issued a statement on Saturday saying it was "on the ground working with the company" to provide any available assistance.

CBC News asked the province for an interview on what that assistance has involved and is still awaiting a response.

Craig Walsh of the union representing workers at the plant said he's been in talks with the province about finding new jobs for the affected employees.

United Food and Commercial Workers

Craig Walsh, regional director of eastern provinces for the United Food and Commercial Workers union, says his organization is ready to assist workers however it can. (CBC)

"We believe that there's going to be an opportunity for [employment insurance] for these members, but the provincial government has already committed that they're going to help them find new employment as best they can," said Walsh, adding there are 95 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union at the potato chip plant.

Walsh said the loss of the potato chip plant has been a shock for workers, with the reality that they're now out of jobs still sinking in for some of them.

"We're going to do everything we can right now to support the workers," Walsh said.

"And then if the owner decides to rebuild, we'll gladly be there along the way if he wants our help to help line up as much support and whatnot from any level of government that we can."