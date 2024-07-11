All the Details from“ Hype House” Stars Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon's Romantic Garden Wedding (Exclusive)

“I couldn’t imagine what my life would be without him, and I’m so happy that I don’t have to," Annon exclusively tells PEOPLE

AP Imagery, Andreana Peterson Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon at their wedding at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, Calif., June 22.

Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon open up about their dream wedding day and honeymoon plans

The pair said their "I dos" in San Diego on Saturday, June 22

PEOPLE has all the exclusive details and photos from the couple's garden party, which included 275 guests

Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon are revealing all the romantic details of their special wedding celebration!

The social media influencers tied the knot in a romantic, emotional garden ceremony at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, Calif., on Saturday, June 22.

"Getting married is extremely important to me," Warren, 23, tells PEOPLE. "When I met Kouvr and the way she made me feel, I never wanted to let go of that feeling."

Annon, 24, notes that their marriage signifies her “commitment and response of protecting someone,” adding, “I couldn’t imagine what my life would be without him, and I’m so happy that I don’t have to.”

AP Imagery, Andreana Peterson Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon at their wedding at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, Calif., June 22.

The couple first met on Snapchat in 2018, when Warren messaged Annon’s friend saying that he thought the YouTube star was cute, and “since then [they] haven’t gone a day without talking.”

Four years later, on New Year’s Eve, Warren popped the question after taking Annon to the mountains to see snow for the first time. “I was originally planning on proposing to her behind the house we stayed in, but it snowed that night, and it was 4 ft. deep, so would have noticed me back there,” he reveals.

“After running around for hours and almost losing the ring on a gondola, I found the perfect place to ask her to marry me," he continues. "I remember how terrified I was even though I knew she was going to say yes because I wanted it to be perfect for her.”

A year and a half later, the couple worked with Details Darling’s wedding planner, Aubrey Huffman, to plan their special day. Warren notes that the planning process was “definitely stressful for Kouvr,” adding, “We’re on the younger side, so we didn’t even know where to begin.”

AP Imagery, Andreana Peterson Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon at their wedding at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, Calif., June 22.

However, they worked through it and eventually exchanged personal vows at the Ethereal Gardens — a location which Annon immediately “fell in love” with after seeing the “greenery and ferns” and “absolutely beautiful grotto.” She explains, “I thought that it would perfectly compliment our garden party vibe.”

The couple's wedding ceremony embraced the spring garden party themes, with the guests attending "in their best garden party attire." Annon says they "did not disappoint" and neither did the the flowers, by Joy of Bloom Florals. She adds "were the perfect blend of pinks, purples, yellows, greens and oranges.”

The pair invited 275 guests, knowing it would “be impossible to have a small ceremony,” and made sure to include everyone, including Annon's "big family from Hawaii."

"I also wanted to invite all of our friends that make impacts in our lives so it ended up being a bigger event,” Warren adds.

The ceremony was officiated by John Bigelow, who took in the couple when they had “nowhere to sleep and gave us a car to sleep in,” the former Hype House member says. “We thought it was only right to have him be the one to help us tie the knot.”

AP Imagery, Andreana Peterson Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon at their wedding at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, Calif., June 22.

Annon's mother walked her down the aisle to an instrumental version of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games.” Warren says he looked forward to this moment, sharing, “I always pictured it, but she was more beautiful than I could have ever imagined."

Annon says she was just “so eager” to see her future husband after they spent the night apart before the wedding. Additionally, the couple captured their sweet moment “in the most creative way possible” with live painter Bailey Moser recreating the moment live on a canvas.

The couple says they also made sure to pay homage to Warren’s late parents during the ceremony. “It felt so important to us to acknowledge that they were unable to be there in person but that we included them in our special day,” Annon explains.

In addition to saving the seats, the singer-songwriter also honored his parents with his wedding ensemble. His handmade brown Tuscan Linen fabric suit jacket and vest included a “luxurious jacquard sunflower lining for the suit jacket, and a brilliant silk pelican print for the vest.”

“Sunflowers were an homage to Alex’s late mother, and the Pelican symbolic to his late father, and Kimia [Arya of Ethical Couture Fashion House] wanted to make sure to incorporate those two symbols in the suit,” the couple says.

Meanwhile, Annon wore two looks; her ceremony look was an Abbey Gown designed by Galia Lahav. “I knew I wanted something with sparkle to it,” she says. “When trying on every other dress, I wanted to fix it and add more sparkles, but the Abbey was perfect how it came, and the moment I tried it on, I knew it was the one!”

AP Imagery, Andreana Peterson Hype House alums Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon at their wedding at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, Calif., June 22.

Her second look — “that looked so absolutely perfect!” — was styled by Jazmine Whitley: a Milla Nova corset and skirt set.

The couple danced to Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and indulged in strawberry baby kale salad, stuffed Parmesan chicken, chef's roast, pancetta green beans, garlic mashed potatoes and a “huge dessert table” from Sweet Valentine Bakery.

Along with the desserts, the couple had a three-tiered vintage iced red velvet cake from Knead + Sugar, “a small home-based cottage-style bakery” in Los Angeles. Warren shares that they added a special touch by adding "figurines of our dogs to it."

The couple revealed they don’t have any honeymoon plans at the moment, noting, “We’re probably going to take one after all the craziness of the tour calms down a bit, which we totally don’t mind because it gives us more time to celebrate being newlyweds.”

However, the wedding will be an event the couple won't forget anytime soon, as Warren shares with PEOPLE that the ceremony had been the “best day of [his] life." Annon adds, “It was the most perfect day that I could have ever had.”

As for what’s next, they say they “want to enjoy being married and try to have the best family that [they] can possibly have," with the possibility of children in the future.

“I know that Alex is going to be the best father that there ever could be in the world but I can’t wait to be a mom,” the internet personality says.

Warren echoes her sentiment, adding that he can't wait to “watch Kouvr be a mother and to be the best father I can be.”

