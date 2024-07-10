“The Devil Wears Prada” Is Back! All About the Sequel to the 2006 Film

'The Devil Wears Prada’ was confirmed to be getting a sequel in July 2024

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada', 2006

Unlike florals for spring, one thing is truly groundbreaking: The Devil Wears Prada is back!

The 2006 classic will reportedly be receiving a sequel helmed by the same producer as the original, per Puck News. The Devil Wears Prada is based on the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a recent college graduate, eager to pursue a career in journalism.

Andy ends up working as a junior assistant for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of Runway, a fictional high-fashion magazine. Throughout the movie, Andy struggles to meet the demands of her job while maintaining her relationship with her boyfriend and co-workers, Emily (Emily Blunt) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci).

The film ultimately grossed $326 million at the worldwide box office and was well-received during awards season, earning Streep her 14th Academy Award nomination.

From what the plot may be to what the original cast has said, here’s everything we know so far about The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

What will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be about?

Moviestore/Shutterstock Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

According to Puck, the plot may follow Priestly, who is still the head of Runway, as she learns to navigate an increasingly digital magazine industry, scraping for advertising money. Meanwhile, Emily has risen the ranks and now works at one of Runway’s luxury brand conglomerates that advertises with the publication.

The movie could also follow the plot of the book sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which was released in 2013. The novel takes place nearly a decade after the original and sees Andy and Emily come together as top magazine editors when Miranda comes sneaking back into Andy’s life.

Who is in the cast?

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

While no casting deals are in place, writer Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel from the original film are reportedly in talks to be involved in the sequel.

The three leads did have a small reunion on the SAG Awards stage in February 2024 when they announced the winner of best male actor in a comedy series.

As Streep began to open the envelope to announce the winner, Blunt called back to one of Streep’s iconic lines from the movie, saying, "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know that thrills me.”

The previous month, Hathaway and Blunt reunited for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series and reflected on their time making the movie.

"We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did,” Blunt said. “It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

What has the original cast said about a sequel?

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Though the main cast have had nothing but positive things to say about their time making the original, they have expressed some hesitancy about a sequel.

In April 2024, Hathaway told Extra that she “wouldn’t hold out too much hope” for a sequel after telling E! News that previous month that she didn’t “think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.”

Blunt has been more back and forth between enthusiasm for a sequel and unsureness, telling PEOPLE in April 2018 that it may not be the best idea.

“If everyone did it I would be up for it,” she said. “I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is.”

Four years later, in 2022, she doubled down on her comments, sharing on The View that she “would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again.”

Just a couple of weeks later, Hathaway made her own appearance on The View and shared that she didn’t know if there could be a sequel since the movie “was in a different era.”

"Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now," she said.

Although Hathaway did suggest the possibility of rebooting the movie with a new cast. "But they could relaunch it,” she said. “They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"

Most recently, Blunt said in February 2024 on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the cast is “good” without a sequel. “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” she said.

Who is directing The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Wendy Finerman, who produced The Devil Wears Prada, is set to return for the film, and, per Deadline, the original director, David Frankel, is also having conversations about a return.

The same writer who wrote the 2006 film, Aline Brosh McKenna, is also confirmed to be returning.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the film in 2021, Frankel and McKenna spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the potential for a sequel, sharing that the discussion wasn’t fully materialized at the time.

“We had a meeting where we said, ‘What could we do if there was a sequel?’ Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, No, this story has been told,” Frankel said. “Lauren eventually wrote another book following up 15 years later. We came to the same conclusion, that just following the characters wouldn't be the same.”

McKenna added that it could be interesting to explore the world of magazines in the digital age.

“Magazines and publishing have changed so much,” she said. “This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone's house every day so she could leaf through it. Maybe they still do that, but I doubt it. It had its moment!”

Where can I watch The Devil Wears Prada?

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

The Devil Wears Prada is available for streaming on Max with a subscription, and on Hulu and Prime Video with premium subscriptions.

