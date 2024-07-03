How did Andy Beshear get here? 4 reasons why the governor’s name has gone national

Austin Horn
·9 min read

In our In the Spotlight stories, Herald-Leader journalists bring you continuing coverage of news and events important to our Central Kentucky community. Read more. Story idea? hlcityregion@herald-leader.com.

The national political landscape has shifted again, and again, and again in the last week since Democratic President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance.

It’s possible those shifts could situate Gov. Andy Beshear in a higher political office, with some chatter of him teaming up with Vice President Kamala Harris if she were to replace Biden on the top of the Democratic ticket.

Biden stepping aside seemed highly unlikely for a long time, but the chorus of people calling for Biden to step aside has grown louder this week. And it’s not just the media bubble – national polls from the New York Times showed 74% of voters think Biden is too old for the job of president, and another from the Wall Street Journal had that rate at 80%.

Amid the bad political news for the sitting president, Beshear will be among a group of more than 20 Democratic governors planning to meet with the president Wednesday evening. They’ve got concerns about how the president is doing, according to Beshear’s recent interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown about the matter.

Brown also noted that “allies of Vice President Harris are floating your name as a potential running mate option for her.”

Beshear himself did not recoil from the suggestion that he could be Harris’ running mate.

So, how did he get here?

Political wins

John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan leads the biggest personal injury law firm in the world. His company’s whole selling point is helping clients win their cases.

In Beshear, for whom he and his firm have raised heaps of campaign funds, Morgan sees a winner.

“When the governors meet the President today… I pray the campaign listens carefully to Andy Beshear. He is the only democrat to win TWICE, in a very RED state,” Morgan posted to social media site X.

Beyond the donor class, Beshear’s electoral record in Red America may attract party higher-ups and others in Washington.

He won by razor-thin margins in 2015 to claim his place as the state’s attorney general, and then in 2019 against one of the least popular governors in America in Matt Bevin.

But this past year, Beshear beat former Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron by five percentage points, an impressive margin in a state that handed former president and current GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump a 26-point win in 2020.

Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, a keen observer of electoral results in the state, is no Beshear fan. Still, he spoke with admiration of the governor’s ability to build a bipartisan brand that can pick off voters from the other side.

“This is a guy who won the votes of one out of eight Republican voters last year,” Adams said. “I’m sure that got the attention of national Democrats, as you don’t see a lot of ticket-splitting nationally. Right now, people are so polarized they’re just going to vote how they’re going to vote, and here’s a guy that’s managed to pick off Republican voters in a conservative state.”

The message and the messenger

The son of a former Democratic governor, Beshear came into statewide politics from a private law practice in 2015. In 2019, many observers said Bevin fared better than him in debates.

But something changed in the next four years.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor forced himself in front of cameras broadcasting all across the state almost every day. Delivering speeches and comforting constituents to a wide audience became an almost-daily ritual with his now-weekly “Team Kentucky” updates. That helped, according to Adams.

“He’s been an effective communicator, and he’s certainly gotten lots of experience with the Team Kentucky updates,” Adams said.

Throughout his 2023 re-election campaign, Beshear made no major gaffes.

There have been some crises and controversies — the state’s juvenile justice system is now subject to a federal inquiry, his record on open government has been questioned, a major donor has landed in hot water and the state unemployment insurance system was a boondoggle during the pandemic — but his message has not gotten muddled by leaks from the administration or those below him.

That’s a key strength identified by many who work with his closest allies in Frankfort.

“You watch all these other races unfold, and you see all these stories of backbiting, sniping and leaks. No one’s written that story about Beshear World because it’s a very cohesive group of folks and everybody does their jobs well. That extends to the official side,” Eric Hyers, Beshear’s top political consultant, told the Herald-Leader earlier this year.

Political brand

There are reasons to believe that Beshear’s political brand and identity could pair well with Harris’ should she become the nominee.

For one, cautious politicos may push for a white man to join the ticket alongside a minority woman.

“If you’re looking to balance a ticket that’s headed by the first Black and South Asian woman presidential nominee, then having a young white guy provides pretty good balance,” Al Cross, longtime Kentucky political journalist and observer, said. “A key to Biden’s election was how much better he did with white men than (Hillary) Clinton did, and that part of the electorate is still a weakness for Democrats.”

“We live in an era of identity politics, and his identity is a white guy.”

While it’s no guarantee that the hypothetical race for vice president is limited to white men, there are others to watch who might accept second fiddle in the White House. That very preliminary list includes Democratic governors Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania or J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, among others.

Beyond ethnicity and gender, Beshear’s uniquely “wholesome” branding might prove helpful.

Best known in-state for his response to a triad of crises — COVID-19, historic tornadoes in 2021 in the West and horrific flooding in 2022 in the East — Beshear was dubbed by the Associated Press as Kentucky’s “Consoler in Chief.”

At every turn in his gubernatorial tenure, Beshear has worked to present himself as an empathetic family man.

To a large extent, it’s worked.

Whether its anecdotal evidence like the Facebook meme page comparing him to feel-good television characters like Mister Rogers and Kermit the Frog that took off during the pandemic or polling data showing the durability of his favorability despite a barrage of negative ads last year, Kentuckians seem to like their governor.

“He’s certainly marketable,” Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, said. “I mean, he’s handsome, he’s articulate and all those things… and I think reality’s set in that they’re not going to win with anyone other than a Democrat with the ability to work across the aisle, to not be polarizing, to be a uniter.”

It’s possible that translates to the national level in a race where the Democrats are running against a leading but still unpopular former president recently convicted of felony charges.

“They may decide that Kamala Harris is going to have to be a prosecutor and prosecute the Democrat’s case against Trump, metaphorically speaking, and Beshear is sort of like a spoonful of sugar, right?” Adams said. “A nice guy, good looking, beautiful family, stylistically moderate, kind of reassuring.

“That’s kind of an outside the box sort of choice, but certainly not outside the realm of possibility.”

His policy record… or lack thereof

A POLITICO story ran this week on the most popular governors in the country, a list that includes Beshear.

What binds many of them together? An inability to get much done when it comes to policy.

It may seem counterintuitive, but these governors’ position allows them to be choosy about the issues they champion, particularly when it comes to interfacing with supermajority state legislatures such as the GOP-led Senate and House in Kentucky.

“By picking and choosing their battles, they position themselves to voters as moderate, rational checks in the political center of statehouses otherwise veering to the extreme of either party,” the outlet explained. “That posturing often frustrates the lawmakers on the other side, who see these governors as unwilling to engage in the legislative trenches, allowing them to remain largely immune from policy risks.”

Abortion rights and direct teacher raises are prime examples for Beshear. The governor ran hard on those two issues, railing against the state’s near-total ban on abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and an 11% across-the-board raise for public school employees.

Neither of those proposals were seriously considered by the legislature in the immediate aftermath of Beshear’s win.

Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics Newsletter


A must-read newsletter for political junkies across the Bluegrass State with reporting and analysis from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Never miss a story! Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics newsletter to connect with our reporting team and get behind-the-scenes insights, plus previews of the biggest stories.



Abortion rights is seen by many as a key issue for Democrats nationwide after the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling in Dobbs overturning years of precedent that protected access to the procedure.

It’s one that Harris has keyed in on, even appearing on national television with Hadley Duvall, who rose to political fame by appearing in the most memorable of the 2023 Beshear campaign’s television advertisements.

That’s not the first time Beshear and Harris have crossed political paths in public, as the governor attended a White House event with the vice president on medical marijuana earlier this year.

Cross said that while the lack of change in Kentucky may be seen as a policy failure, the low expectations for a Democrat facing four-fifths Republican majorities allow for onlookers to give the governor a pass.

“In the textbooks, you might say that’s not necessarily a good thing,” Cross said. “In practical politics, it probably is. While he’s had failures in terms of getting anything passed, I don’t think anybody really expected him to get those things done. He’s avoided high-profile, possibly destructive battles with the legislature.

“Now he gets to go out and sing ‘Kumbaya’ as the legislators are probably shaking their heads.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • New Poll Finds 1 Democrat Absolutely Trouncing Trump

    Just one problem: This person doesn't seem interested in running, should the opportunity arise.

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • The Supreme Court just did Biden a huge favor by giving Trump immunity

    Clearly President Biden had a bad debate night. But the Supreme Court gave him a possible way out.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre, NBC's Kelly O'Donnell pause conference to call out journalist's 'inappropriate' Joe Biden joke

    "That's inappropriate," O'Donnell said during the press conference, pointing behind her to an off-camera colleague.

  • Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video

    The former adult actress talks to Rachel Maddow about her testimony in Trump's business fraud trial The post Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.

  • As calls grow for Biden to drop out, new poll shows Michelle Obama would beat Trump

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama would beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match up, according to a new poll.

  • Le Pen Rivals Land Blow in Bid to Keep Far Right From Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceBiden Struggles to Contain Mounting Pressure to Drop Out of RaceChina Can End Russia’s War in Ukraine With One Phone Call, Finland SaysUS All

  • Opinion: Stop Gaslighting and Get With Reality: Make a Choice—Fast

    I didn’t want to write this column, I really didn’t.Since Thursday night I have vacillated between borderline obsession (monitoring every tweet, reading every story, phone-banking donors, reporters, and insiders) and trying to ignore the democratic world that has abruptly and rapidly come crumbling down around us.But I was always taught that in life you cannot solve a problem you are unwilling to admit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right

  • Opinion: Jill Biden’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Was Embarrassing But Ironic

    Usually, a first lady looking radiant on the cover of Vogue is a PR coup for any presidential administration and a carefully-cultivated statement for a magazine that primarily covers fashion but also insists on its seriousness and depth.There have been some huge, unenforced errors in first lady features–profiling Asma al-Assad as a cosmopolitan “rose in the desert” as her dictator husband slaughtered thousands of Syrian civilians may have been the biggest–but generally, respected first lady + ta

  • Biden Told Key Ally He’s Considering Dropping Out of Race: NYT

    President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the

  • Georgia election workers who won $148M judgment against Giuliani want his bankruptcy case thrown out

    Rudy Giuliani's creditors, including two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him, are opposing his attempt to convert his bankruptcy into a liquidation, saying they'll likely ask that the case be thrown out instead because of what they call his flouting of bankruptcy laws.

  • A growing club led by Xi and Putin to counter the US is adding a staunchly pro-Russia member

    A club of Eurasian countries spearheaded by China and Russia to advance their leaders’ vision of an alternative world order is set to expand again this week – this time adding a staunch Russian ally that has openly supported Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

  • Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate after world travel

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June. Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race. Speaking at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the debate against former President Donald Trump, his Republican rival, did not go well.

  • ‘Stunning Piece Of Gaslighting’: Critics Dunk On Mike Johnson’s Wild New Trump Defense

    The House speaker’s claim after the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in favor of the former president regarding immunity is being met with extreme skepticism.

  • Trump attorney argues ‘fake electors’ scheme was an ‘official act’

    An attorney for former President Trump suggested the so-called “fake electors” scheme qualifies as an “official act,” which would prevent it from being prosecuted under the recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. Trump attorney Will Scharf told CNN Monday night that some acts alleged in the former president’s federal election subversion indictment do constitute…

  • Dr. Fauci Attacks RFK Jr.'s Stance On Vaccines With 1 Searing Comment

    Speaking about Kennedy's thought process, Fauci told David Axelrod, “I don’t know what’s going on in his head. But it’s not good."

  • Trump says he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia's UN ambassador says he can't

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.

  • Black farmers' association calls for Tractor Supply CEO's resignation after company cuts DEI efforts

    The National Black Farmers Association called on Tractor Supply's president and CEO Tuesday to step down after the rural retailer announced that it would drop most of its corporate diversity and climate advocacy efforts. The resignation demand emerged as Tractor Supply, which sells products ranging from farming equipment to pet supplies, faces a deepening backlash over its decision, which itself came after conservative activists spoke out against the company's work to be more socially inclusive and to curb climate change. In a public announcement last week, the company said it would eliminate all of its diversity, equity and inclusion roles, end sponsorships of “nonbusiness activities” like Pride festivals, and withdraw its goals for reducing carbon emissions.

  • Marianne Williamson Throws Her Hat Back In The Ring After Biden Debate Disaster

    The self-help author says she’s officially reentering the race following President Joe Biden’s debate performance.