'They did not flinch': King Charles leads tributes on 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

The King on paid tribute to those who “did not flinch when the moment came” on D-Day as he spoke at a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the military operation which changed the course of the Second World War.

Prince William also thanked veterans for fighting for freedom as he stepped in to represent Britain on the world stage at a ceremony to honour the heroes of D-Day.

The Prince of Wales joined world leaders including US president Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Justin Trudeau at Omaha Beach, to mark the historic event on its 80th anniversary. While in France, Prince William also met Ukrainian President Zelensky, as war rages in Ukraine against Russia.

Veterans could earlier be seen wiping their eyes as the King made his address at the national commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer on Thursday morning.

The King and Queen also appeared emotional during the service, with the Queen wiping her eye as the memories of one D-Day veteran were read to the audience.

Dressed in military uniform, the King said: “Eighty years ago on D-Day, the 6th of June 1944, our nation — and those which stood alongside it — faced what my grandfather, King George VI, described as the supreme test. How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test.”

He added: “On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination — qualities so characteristic of that remarkable war-time generation.

“Very many of them never came home. They lost their lives on the D-Day landing grounds or in the many battles that followed. It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all those who served at that critical time.

Thursday’s Standard front page as the world remembers D-Day (Evening Standard)

“We recall the lesson that comes to us again and again across the decades — free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny.”

Thursday’s commemorations began with a solitary piper on a Normandy beach before the dwindling number of D-Day veterans were joined by heads of states and those who simply wanted to pay tribute to the living and the fallen.

Pipe Major Trevor Macey-Lillie was at Gold Beach in Arromanches and began playing his lament while still at sea in a landing craft before being driven up the beach in a DUKW amphibious vehicle similar to the ones used to land troops 80 years ago today in 1944.

The serving soldier said he hoped he had helped “keep the memory alive” of the men who came before him, adding that he felt “humbled” to be on the beach “the same as those guys, those young soldiers many, many years ago”.

The performance was also in its way a tribute to one of the many individual acts of bravery on D-Day — that of piper Bill Millin who landed with his fellow commandos on Sword Beach and piped them ashore armed with nothing more deadly than his instrument.

The King speaks to President of France Emmanuel Macron at Thursday’s event (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The sense of peace pervading the memorial events stood in stark contrast to the scene 80 years ago when tens of thousands of allied troops finally landed back in France, by sea and air, to begin to retake Europe from the Nazis.

Down the coast from Arromanches, Royal Marines from 47 Commando recreated a beach landing at Asnelles. Their commanding officer, Major Andy Atkinson, told spectators that he had served in Iraq and Afghanistan but “nothing compares” to D-Day.

Describing how it would have looked as thousands of warships and landing craft filled the horizon and troops swarmed ashore, he said the men of 80 years ago would have been nauseous after a night of being battered in their crafts in the “quite rough” conditions of 1944, in contrast to Thursday’s calm seas.

Trying to bring the reality of D-Day home to those watching, Major Atkinson told them: “Where we are standing now is smoke and fire”.

The King and Queen were joined at the British Normandy Memorial by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Queen Camilla speaks to D-Day veteran Henry Rice, 98, from Surrey (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The memorial, which is on the site of the village where the British 50 Infantry Division landed, pays tribute to the 22,442 service personnel under British command who died on D-Day and during the Battle for Normandy in the summer of 1944.

Actor Martin Freeman read the words of Joe Mines, a D-Day veteran who landed on Gold Beach 80 years ago and was present this morning. In the message read by the actor, Mr Mines, 99, from Hornchurch, said he had come back “to pay my respect to those who didn’t make it”.

He smiled and waved to applause from the audience as Freeman concluded his speech and sat down next to the veteran.

Albert Keir, 98, from Derbyshire was among the first of the veterans to arrive on Thursday and he smiled and waved at the crowds as he was wheeled in.

The Royal Navy veteran, who spent D-Day ferrying US soldiers onto Utah beach, previously described the “colossal” noise of the guns exchanging fire and the sky “lit up” with artillery as he played his part in the invasion.

Military piper Major Trevor Macey-Lillie on a DUKW amphibious vehicle ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach (PA Wire)

Mr Keir was one of 21 veterans brought to Normandy by the Royal British Legion. Among those paying tribute for what was expected to be the last time were four aged 100 or over.

Tributes were also being paid today by the Prince of Wales, who attended the Canadian commemorative event at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, before joining more than 25 heads of state and veterans for the official international ceremony on Omaha Beach.

US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Olaf Scholz were among the world leaders paying tribute, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also in attendance.

On Juno Beach, William thanked those who served “for our freedom”, adding: “All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered.”

Today an 80-strong flotilla of boats leaving from Falmouth, Cornwall, where thousands of troops departed to take part in the invasion.