Dierks Bentley's 3 Kids: All About Evalyn, Jordan and Knox

Dierks Bentley’s three children — Evalyn Day, Jordan Catherine and Knox — have all had a hand in his music career.

In 2005, the country singer-songwriter eloped with his childhood sweetheart, Cassidy Bentley. Daughters Evalyn and Jordan came first in 2008 and 2010, respectively, followed by son Knox in 2013. “One kid changes your whole life. Two is crazy. [With] three you already know what to do so you don’t stress the little things so much,” Dierks previously told PEOPLE about the transition.

While Dierks and his kids are as thick as thieves, the “Beers on Me” crooner told PEOPLE he and Cassidy were “absolutely not” having more kids. "I'm already going to be about 58 before Cass and I get any alone time!" he laughed.

After raising their kids in Nashville, the couple decided to uproot their family and put down roots in Colorado. The change of scenery and quiet was a welcomed break for Dierks, who said the big move made their family life a bigger priority.

"I'm making up for lost time with my family," he previously told PEOPLE. "It's been 18 years now of touring and being gone every weekend. Now I'm somewhere I can ride bikes with my kids to school. I put a camper on the back of my 1994 Chevy, and we go camping almost every weekend."

Though the Bentley family no longer resides in Colorado full-time (they’ve since returned to Nashville), they still own a family home in the mountains.

Of lessons he’s hoping to pass on to his kids, Dierks said, “I want them to grow up to be great people, to always be conscious of the environment around them and to serve in some way.”

Here’s everything to know about Dierks Bentley’s three children: Evalyn Day, Jordan Catherine and Knox.

Evalyn Day Bentley, 15

Jason Kempin/Getty Dierks Bentley and Evalyn Bentley attend the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year in 2018

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evalyn “Evie” Day, in October 2008. A theater kid with a powerful singing voice, Evalyn is a star in the making. Her vocals are featured on a number of her father’s top tracks, including “Different for Girls” and “Thinking of You.”

“Evie has a great natural voice and she loves theater,” Dierks said of his first-born while appearing on Good Morning America in 2021. The pair have performed together on multiple occasions, so much so that Evalyn is a favorite surprise guest amongst her father’s fans.

“I want her to just explore it on her own terms, but it really is a gift to get a chance to play music together on stage,” Dierks explained. “It’s just so fun to look over there and see your daughter sing along in front of 10, 15, 20,000 people. It’s ridiculous.”

Dierks Bentley Instagram Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Bentley with their kids Evalyn and Knox

As for whether Evalyn has plans to sign to a record label anytime soon, Dierks added: “It’s all fun right now. We’ll see if it goes somewhere, but she definitely has a much better voice than I do, that’s for sure.

Most recently, the duo traded microphones for car keys when Dierks took Evalyn on a driving lesson in their neighborhood. Dierks captured the moment on Instagram.

“Now look both ways,” he instructed his daughter, before making a funny face at the camera. “Yeah, you gotta turn the wheel to make the car go the way you want it to go.”

Evalyn made her red carpet debut at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

Jordan Catherine Bentley, 13

Dierks Bentley Instagram Jordan Bentley

Jordan “JJ” Catherine was born on Dec. 25, 2010. She shares her namesake with her father’s best friend, who died from cystic fibrosis and lung transplant complications in 2009. “I know he is looking down and loving watching you take on life with the zest that you do,” Dierks wrote in a birthday tribute to his daughter.

Elsewhere in the post, Dierks spoke about Jordan’s “fierce loving creative kind spirit,” which has lent itself to her budding theater and dance career. The country crooner is the first to admit that his daughter is wise beyond her years.

Jordan has also inspired her father to write his song “I Get To," following a moving conversation they shared in the school drop-off line one morning.

"I was dropping her off at school one day, and I was like, 'Yeah, I gotta go write songs after I drop you off.' She's like, 'You mean you get to write songs today.’ And the song I wrote that day was called 'I Get To,' " Dierks said during a 2019 press event, per The Boot. “She's so smart."

Dierks Bentley Instagram Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Bentley with their kids Evalyn, Jordan and Knox

The father-daughter duo have had their fair share of teachable and laughable moments. While enjoying his day off from touring, Dierks took Jordan bra shopping at the mall. In a hilarious TikTok video, the “Gold” singer followed Jordan to the bra display, prompting him to say, “Call mom.”

Knox Bentley, 10

Jason Kempin/Getty Dierks Bentley and son Knox are seen on the Red Carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards in 2023

Knox was born on Oct. 9, 2013 in Nashville. “My wife and I liked the name [Knox]. It’s simple — my name’s one syllable. It just popped up and we stuck with it,” Dierks told PEOPLE at the time.

Not one for center stage, Knox has taken after his parents’ love for sports. He is on a travel hockey team and had the honor of hosting the 2023 NHL awards with his dad. "Hockey plays a big part of my daily life," Dierks said in a press release. "I've been to rinks all over the country with my travel hockey son. I coach his spring league games and spend hours in the local hockey store, telling him, 'No, you do not need a new stick!' ”

Speaking with Tracey Myers of NHL, Dierks said Knox was “so excited” to meet some of his hockey heroes at the time.

“He loves the Preds, but I’d definitely say he’s a big Oilers fan as well ... He loves being around the sport. If we’re not watching on TV, he’s playing it, he’s [watching] YouTube clips, always watching highlights of this or that,” Dierks said, per Country Now.

Dierks Bentley Instagram Dierks Bentley and Knox Bentley

In 2019, Knox made his performance debut in a music video for his dad’s single, “Living.” The mini film double as a “a chance to hang out with my son on an off day and just do stuff that we do anyway — kind of on steroids,” Dierks explained.

In the clip, the father-son team embarks on a busy day that takes them to the arcade, waterpark, go-kart track and a massive foam pit, before landing back on their family couch. “It’s basically just me and Knox, just a day in the life,” Dierks said. “The two of us, just doing what we’re doing when we’re off the road, which is a lot. We pack a lot into one every day."

Read the original article on People.