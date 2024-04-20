Who dies in 'Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver'? We tally the dead and the reborn. (Spoilers!)

Spoiler alert: We're discussing important plot points and the ending of "Rebel Moon − Part Two: The Scargiver" (streaming now on Netflix), so beware.

We appreciate Admiral Atticus Noble's (Ed Skrein) return to Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" franchise in "The Scargiver."

Because icy Noble is a Baddie with a capital B.

But Noble was also most surely dead (small d) at the end of "Rebel Moon − Part One: A Child of Fire" after getting stabbed, bludgeoned and falling 2,000 feet into rocks. Our hero Kora (Sofia Boutella) even returned to her farming planet of Veldt, safe in the knowledge that this scourge was scrubbed. Only for − surprise! − Noble to show up.

To avoid further confusion, here's where the notable players stand after the Imperium vs. farmers and warriors showdown on Veldt, which dominates "Rebel Moon 2."

He's back and looking for revenge. Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) in "Rebel Moon − Part Two: The Scargiver."

Admiral Atticus Noble: Very dead this time. We're sure.

There's a cool "Scargiver" shot of Noble calmly talking with a flap of skin open on the back of his head, as a tube pumps him up with life-nourishing fluids. He's revived and itching for another go-round against Kora. She recovers from the surprise and battles back.

The rematch takes place on his crashing Imperium spaceship. Noble gains the clear upper hand — actually, it's two hands around Kora's neck. But he stalls in the classic villain mistake.

Kora's wounded boyfriend, the farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), rises and thrusts his sword through Noble. Kora quickly closes the cargo door through Noble's chest and then cleaves off his head. We checked. Noble's toast this time.

"Spoiler alert, he's dead," Snyder promises.

Doona Bae as Nemesis in "Rebel Moon − Part Two: The Scargiver" in happier days on Veldt.

Nemesis: Killed in action with a full heart

This is a blow. The noble sword master assassin Nemesis (Doona Bae) had welded flaming swords onto each arm after the Imperium killed her children. She didn't say much, but she was great to watch at work.

In the big battle, heroic Nemesis holds her own even when outnumbered by thugs who cut off one of her mechanical arms in battle. But one plunges the fatal blow into her chest.

The little Veldt farmer kid who bonded with Nemesis jumps from hiding to battle her hulking killer. Nemesis uses her last breath to take the baddie out, saving the kid. There's a tender goodbye to the child.

"Nemesis is the most cathartic story," says Snyder. "As long as she got the chance to bond with the brave boy, she fulfilled that missing part of herself."

Other departed warriors from the first "Rebel Moon": Darien Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), the traitor Kai (Charlie Hunnam).

Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) dies protecting Kora in "Rebel Moon 2."

Gunnar: Died after saving Kora in every way

After warm-hearted Gunnar breaks through Kora's heart defenses, the fighting farmer saves her life in the big battle. But Gunnar succumbs to his wounds, dying in Kora's arms right after victory is secure. His last breath is spent telling Kora she saved the village. She sobs despite the defeated Imperium forces.

Gunnar changed the once-hardened Kora.

"The relationship was a big step toward Kora regaining her humanity and finding that she's more than just a war machine," says Snyder.

Princess Issa: Not dead after all. Hello, third 'Rebel Moon'!

Kora has been consumed by guilt about her secret past serving as the sworn protector to Princess Issa (Stella Grace Fitzgerald). The young royal was known as Redeemer for her potential to bring an end to all wars.

At the time, Kora was known as Arthelais, the adopted daughter of the tyrant Balisarius (Fra Fee). When Balisarius ordered his daughter to kill Princess Issa, she tearfully blasted her sacred charge. Important to note: In the flashback assassination scene, light emerges from Princess Issa as she falls after saying, "I forgive you."

In the battle aftermath, warrior General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) tells Kora that Princess Issa is alive.

"She definitely got shot," says Snyder. "But she's kind of a space Jesus. It's a mythological thing."

Kora has the new mission of finding Princess Issa. The remaining warriors are ready for the ride — Titus, Devra Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman), Milius (Elise Duffy) and Tarak Decimus (Staz Nair).

The story will continue when, and if, Netflix orders a third "Rebel Moon" movie.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Rebel Moon 2' ending explained: Who's dead, who's alive? (spoilers)