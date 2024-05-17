Diesel down 4 cents, gas drops 3 overnight on P.E.I.

The cost of regular gasoline and diesel dropped three and four cents per litre, respectively, across P.E.I. on Friday. (Richie Bulger/CBC - image credit)

Prices at Prince Edward Island's pumps decreased again overnight Friday.

The cost of regular gasoline went down by three cents per litre in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's regular weekly pricing adjustment. Premium gas prices dropped 2.5 cents.

The minimum price for regular gas at P.E.I. pumps is now $1.74 per litre and $1.86 a litre for premium.

Diesel prices are also down by four cents, to a minimum charge of $1.77 per litre.

The maximum price of furnace oil is now $1.22 per litre, down four cents from one week ago.

And if you're planning on barbecuing this weekend, it's a bit cheaper to fill up your propane tank on Friday. The maximum price for propane dropped anywhere from 2.0 to 2.8 cents a litre, depending on the outlet.

IRAC's next scheduled petroleum pricing adjustment is Friday, May 24.