'It's a disgrace': Trump's VP hopefuls come to his defense following conviction

Former President Donald Trump's vice presidential hopefuls were quick to defend the former president after a jury found him guilty on all 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial.

One of the first reactions came from New York Rep. Elise Stefanik -- the No. 3 Republican in the House -- who released a lengthy statement on X, making unfounded claims that the verdict shows that the American justice system is rigged.

"Today's verdict shows how corrupt and rigged the American justice system has become under Joe Biden," Stefanik said in her statement. "I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to the New York Court of Appeals delivering justice and overturning this verdict."

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who attended Trump's trial, called the verdict "an absolute miscarriage of justice."

"While the outcome of this trial will no doubt be subject to appeal, it's a disgrace to our judicial system that such measures will be necessary," Vance said in a statement.

Rep. Byron Donalds, who also supported Trump by attending his trial, took to X, writing that the verdict in Trump's trial was a "disaster" and that he's "innocent."

